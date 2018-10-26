NBC says it is canceling 'Megyn Kelly Today'

NBC News says the "Megyn Kelly Today" show is being canceled.

In a statement, the network news division said the show won't return, a decision that follows fallout from Kelly's on-air comments about blackface.

NBC News says the hour that had belonged to Kelly will be hosted next week by other "Today" show co-anchors.

The network on Friday again aired a repeat of "Megyn Kelly Today" just as it did Thursday following this week's controversy.

