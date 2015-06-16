Hampden hosts 'House of Cards' shoot

Baltimore will be back on the small screen soon, thanks to a "House of Cards" shoot in Hampden Tuesday.

The TV crew's trucks lined Falls Road and W. 36th Street, also known as "The Avenue," as they shot scenes for the Netflix show's upcoming season.

Ma Petite Shoe, a shoe store and cafe in Hampden, posted on its Facebook page that parking would be restricted on Tuesday and Wednesday in the 800 and 900 blocks of 36th Street, but that sidewalks would continue to be accessible for pedestrians.

Atomic Books, at 3620 Falls Road, canceled its game night in Facebook and Twitter posts that stated all parking was blocked off on Falls Road and The Avenue until Wednesday.

It was hard for co-owner Rachel Whang to say whether business at Atomic Books had been impacted by the shoot Tuesday, as the store had only been open since 11 a.m., she said.

With all of the parking inconvenience, at least Baltimoreans can look forward to a chance celebrity sighting.

Patrick C., @pcaudi728 on Twitter, thinks he snagged a picture of Kevin Spacey, who plays Frank Underwood, during the Hampden shoot.

And Adam Yosim, a Fox 45 reporter, tweeted about his starstruck moment this afternoon: "Shared the crosswalk with Seth Grayson, Frank Underwood's Director of Communications #HouseofCards #Hampden".