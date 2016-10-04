'Dancing With the Stars' recap: Perfect 10s for Laurie Hernandez

It's Cirque du Soleil night on "Dancing With the Stars," and I'm sure somewhere Mark Ballas is SEETHING in his spats.

Len Goodman is not in the ballroom tonight and will be gone for the next few weeks to fulfill his obligations as head judge of "Strictly Come Dancing." Bruno Tonioli, I believe, is still doing both gigs, going back and forth every week.

Tom Bergeron informs us that we'll have a double elimination this week.

Calvin Johnson & Lindsay Arnold

Charleston

Each of the routines is inspired by a specific Cirque du Soleil show. They've got "Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities," which seems to be a sort of steampunk thing. It looks like this is the first week Calvin and Lindsay will be doing lifts, and Lindsay's having fun with how high Calvin can hoist her.

While they dance, there's a performer flying around on a bicycle above them. I would never have guessed that Calvin would be this good at the Charleston. I think a big part of it is that he has completely let go of any self-consciousness or awkwardness and is just going for it. So even if it's not technically perfect, he's having fun and it shows.

Julianne Hough greets Calvin with "Hello, Twinkle Toes!" She likes that they got the fun, quirkiness and lightness of the Charleston. She might have liked to have seen a little more energy toward the end of the routine, but she points out that the routines are a little longer this week than last.

Bruno compliments his performance level and his timing but wants him to work on his feet when he's doing kicks and flicks. Carrie Ann Inaba says she's suspending all lift rules for Cirque du Soleil night.

During his interview with Erin Andrews, Calvin admits he's losing weight during his stint on the show, saying he hasn't been under 230 pounds in years.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 8; Julianne: 7; Bruno: 8

Maureen McCormick & Artem Chigvintsev

Argentine tango

Artem tells Maureen he wants to push her even further this week. Their routine is based on the "Mystère" show and will incorporate a redbird. She and Artem are both getting frustrated during rehearsals. Maureen seems to not have enough patience with herself and is also just exhausted.

Mostly the redbird seems to dance around and behind them. Sometimes it works and sometimes it's distracting.

Bruno tells her her lines were so good but her footwork could have been a bit sharper. Carrie Ann was worried Maureen's demure personality wouldn't stand up to the redbird and the drums, but compliments her for keeping up and owning the routine. Julianne echoes the other judges' comments about posture and footwork.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 8; Julianne: 8; Bruno: 8

Jana Kramer & Gleb Savchenko

Foxtrot

They've got "The Beatles Love" so they went to Las Vegas to check out the show. Jana's still touring and is also worn out. Like I said with Vanilla Ice last week, I'll never understand contestants who come on the show when they're doing their regular job at the same time.

This starts out like no foxtrot I've ever seen. It'd probably irritate Len if he were here. Eventually they get down to proper foxtrotting, but then they come out of it several times. They don't have any other performers with them on the floor. I wonder if that was a producer/director's choice or Gleb's.

Carrie Ann compliments Gleb on the choreography. She likes how Jana expresses herself but critiques her for breaking focus every now and then. Julianne wants Jana and Gleb to break out of the middle of the pack and suggests working on relaxing more, giving notes about her shoulders, neck, and head. Bruno loves Jana's underarm turns but wants her to work on some of her other transition moves.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 8; Julianne: 7; Bruno: 8

Marilu Henner & Derek Hough

Paso doble

Marilu was really hoping for some 8s last week, but their performance had too many mistakes for that. This week, they've got all the bells and whistles, with background dancers with flags and fire and a half-pound of eyeliner on Derek. What we see of the actual Paso is OK. It's a bit rote and, despite all the pageantry, lacking passion.

Julianne raves about how they used the whole stage and Cirque motif.

Julianne says Marilu nails every step but is too in her head when she's dancing. Bruno points out it was a difficult routine technically and from a performance perspective. He also points out that when she and Derek aren't in hold and Marilu is left on her own, she shrinks when she needs to shine. Carrie Ann says Marilu is fit, agile and graceful but is not doing as well as she could because she's dancing "next to" Derek not "with" him. She wants her to trust Derek more.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 7; Julianne: 7; Bruno: 7

Amber Rose & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Argentine tango

So during last week's Tuesday night show, they played for us the judges' comments made the night before during the dances. Julianne said, at one point, of Amber's routine,"I actually feel a little uncomfortable." Amber took great offense to that.

Now, on the one hand, Julianne was speaking off the cuff and primarily to Bruno, even though she knew she was mic'ed and that her comments could be replayed. On other hand, we've seen a lot of really racy routines on this show over the years, so Julianne may need to pause to examine exactly WHY this one made her "uncomfortable."

Maks says the Cirque show they're dancing to, "Zumanity," is burlesque inspired, so that will go nicely with Amber wanting to embrace her sexuality and flaunt it more in light of Julianne's comments. Amber is literally wearing only lingerie, in the form of a bodysuit and stockings. They end the routine with Maks lowering himself onto Amber atop a table.

Amber and Julianne both say a whole lot of nothing to address the "controversy." Then Julianne says this was the energy she wanted to see from Amber for this routine. Bruno praises the amount of content in the dance. Carrie Ann says she was blown away.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 8; Julianne: 8; Bruno: 8

Ryan Lochte & Cheryl Burke

Viennese waltz

Their Cirque show, "O," involves a 1.5 million gallon pool, so Ryan gets to get into the water, where he's most comfortable. Too bad for him he only gets to dance on dry land for this show.