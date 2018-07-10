A guide to visiting all of Maryland's minor league ballparks

Baltimore-area baseball fans are a lucky bunch: Beyond the Orioles, who have made rooting for the home team something of a chore this season, Maryland is home to six minor-league teams, meaning no one in the Free State is ever very far from the sound of bat hitting ball.

From Hagerstown in the west to Salisbury in the east, from Aberdeen in the north to Waldorf in the south, Maryland baseball fans have no excuse for ignoring their passion. The advantages of minor-league baseball are many: You can park, usually for free, and usually within just a few hundred feet of the stadium entrance; your seats will doubtless put you close to the action on the field, since there’s really no such thing as a bad seat in these parks; you’re close to the action, so if your kids aren’t so much into baseball, there are plenty of other distractions to keep them occupied — carousels, mini-parks and play areas, the ubiquitous mascots. And with ticket prices that hover around $10 to $20, seeing a minor-league game won’t break the bank.

Here’s a handy guide to Maryland’s minor-league treasures. See how many you can check out before their seasons wrap-up in early to mid-September.

During the 7th-inning stretch, fans at the Frederick Keys games take their keys out of their pockets and enthusiastically jangle them in the air.

Frederick Keys

Stadium: Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick

Capacity: 5,400

Stadium opened: 1990

Affiliation: Baltimore Orioles, Class A

Distance from Baltimore: 47 miles

Location: Just off Interstate 70 (exit 54); the stadium lights are easily visible as you approach Frederick westbound.

Website: milb.com/frederick

Orioles fans may happily shout “O” during the national anthem, but Keys fans have their own distinctive salute to “The Star-Spangled Banner” and its author, Frederick lawyer (and team namesake) Francis Scott Key. During the seventh-inning stretch, fans take their keys out of their pockets and enthusiastically jangle them in the air.

You won’t find that fan experience anywhere else.

From the carousel down the right field line to the suites that offer air-conditioning on a sweltering summer day, the Frederick Keys’ home takes pains to attract fans for whom baseball might not be the main draw.

“Minor league baseball, you’re catering to casual fans,” says Geoff Arnold, the Keys’ director of broadcasting and public relations. “When you come to a minor league game, a lot of people don’t know who any of these guys are. They want to come out and have a good time.

“There’s kind of a unique local flavor to this ballpark,” says Arnold, noting the local brews available throughout the park, from Flying Dog Brewery and Brewer’s Alley, as well as the yellow food stand from Frederick’s Roasthouse Pub.

But serious baseball fans are welcome, too, and will find plenty to enjoy. The town’s baseball roots go way back: The stadium is named for an organizer of an early-20th-century semipro team, the Frederick Hustlers.

With the Orioles at a historic nadir this season, watching the youngsters play in Frederick should give fans hope, Arnold says.

“The Orioles have got a lot of talent right now in their lower minor leagues,” he says. “We have some really good young pitchers that you can come and watch.”

They include 2017 draft picks Mike Baumann and Zac Lowther, as well as the reigning O’s Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the year, starter Alex Wells.

And then there’s the team’s “Guaranteed Win Tuesdays,” where a Keys loss gets you a free ticket to a future Monday-Thursday game (they were 4-2 on Tuesdays through June, including a doubleheader sweep).

Municipal Stadium, home of the Hagerstown Suns, is 88 years old — which makes it older than all but two major league ballparks.

Hagerstown Suns

Stadium: Municipal Stadium, 274 E. Memorial Blvd., Hagerstown

Capacity: 5,000

Stadium opened: 1930

Affiliation: Washington Nationals, Class A

Distance from Baltimore: 74 miles

Location: About three miles off I-70 (exit 32B). You’ve got to wind your way through a bit of Hagerstown to get there, but part of the stadium’s considerable charm is its non-highway location.

Website: milb.com/hagerstown

Hagerstown’s Municipal Stadium is a veritable baseball time capsule, an 88-year-old ballpark (which makes it older than all but two major league ballparks) that offers a few modern touches (including a beer garden down the right-field line), but is delightfully — and proudly — steeped in history.

“There’s a lot to take in during the course of a ballgame,” says Sean Murnin, the Suns’ director of media relations and broadcasting.

That time-capsule feel begins the moment you walk into the stadium: The entrance ramp leads up through the grandstand, and you can see the support trusses and other underpinnings of the seating bowl as you walk in, giving the park an old-school feel that’s usually hidden away these days.

Municipal Stadium was the place where Willie Mays played his first professional baseball game outside the Negro Leagues, in 1950. Future Hall-of-Famers Lefty Grove and Hack Wilson played here. Jim Palmer rehabbed here in 1983, when the Suns were an Orioles affiliate (an affiliation that ended after the 1992 season). President George H.W. Bush saw a game here in 1990, the first sitting president to visit a minor-league ballpark. (Plaques memorializing all these events, plus a few others, are scattered throughout the ballpark.)

The stadium even still has a manual scoreboard, which is about as old-school as a ballpark gets.

Besides, Municipal Stadium and the Suns offer an opportunity unique in Maryland: As an affiliate (since 2007) of the Washington Nationals, it’s the only place in the state where you can watch a non-Orioles farm team play.

Debbie Helbing, center, of Middle River and her grandchildren Toby Stallings, 9, left, and sister Tori Stallings, 7, ring cow bells to cheer on the Ironbirds.

Aberdeen Ironbirds

Stadium: Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive, Aberdeen

Capacity: 5,834

Stadium opened: 2002

Affiliation: Baltimore Orioles short-season Class A

Distance from Baltimore: 31 miles

Location: one left and one right turn off Interstate 95 (exit 85), tucked away at the end of a road that seems awfully innocuous (although, if you stay on I-95 beyond exit 85, the stadium dominates your view to the left).