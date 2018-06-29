Entertainment

Fourth of July 2018: Where to watch fireworks in the Baltimore area

Glenn Graham
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Fourth of July is approaching, which means it’s time to start staking out your fireworks viewing options.

Here’s a list of pyrotechnic displays throughout the Baltimore area. All events are on July 4, unless otherwise noted.

Annapolis

» Annapolis Harbor: Fireworks show over downtown Annapolis, 9:15 p.m.

» Chesapeake Beach (June 30): Fireworks on the bay, beginning at dusk. chesapeake-beach.md.us/events_July4thFireworks.htm

» Fort G. Meade (June 29): Fireworks display, 9:30 p.m. ftmeade.army.mil

» Glen Burnie (July 3): Sawmill Creek Park, 7405 Charley Eckman Lane, 9 p.m.

» Six Flags America (June 30 to July 4): 4th Festival, 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore City

» Inner Harbor: Pratt and Light streets, 9:30 p.m. promotionandarts.org.

Baltimore County

» Catonsville: Catonsville High School, 421 Bloomsbury Ave. 9:15 p.m. visitmaryland.org/event/catonsvilles-independence-day-parade-fireworks/

» Cockeysville (July 3): Star-Spangled Spectacular with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Oregon Ridge Park, 13401 Beaver Dam Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. bsomusic.org/calendar/events/2017-2018-events/star-spangled-spectacular/

» Dundalk: North Point Government Center/Grange Elementary, 9:15 p.m. dundalkheritagefair.com

» Fullerton: July 4th Celebration, Fullerton Park, festivities start at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. fullertonfireworksfoundation.org/

» Hereford (July 1): Independence Day fireworks, Hereford High School, festival starts at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk. herefordparade.org/

» Jacksonville (June 30): Jacksonville Elementary School, children activities before fireworks at dusk.

» Middle River (June 30): Middle River fireworks, off Wilson Point at dusk. mtabc.org/2017/10/05/middle-river-fireworks-2018/

» Towson: Loch Raven Academy, 9 p.m. towsonfireworks.com/

Carroll County

» Manchester (June 30): River Valley Ranch, 4443 Grave Run Road, fireworks after dusk

» Manchester (July 5): Manchester volunteer fire company, 3297 York St., fireworks after dusk. manchestervfd.org

» Mount Airy (July 3): 1008 Twin Arch Road, fireworks after dusk. mtairyfireworks.com

» Westminster: Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St., 9:30 p.m. carrollcountyfarmmuseum.org

Harford County

» Bel Air: Rockfield Park, 9:30 p.m.

» Darlington (June 30): Silver Park, 2124 Shuresville Road, 9:15 p.m.

» Havre de Grace (July 1): Concord Point, 9:30 p.m.

Howard County

» Columbia: Lake Kittamaqundi, beginning at dusk

Parades

» Annapolis: Annapolis Fourth of July Parade, beginning at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street and heading east on West Street. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. http://www.visitannapolis.org/events/annual/4th-of-july

» Arbutus: Fourth of July Parade, Elm Road and Oregon Avenue, 12:30 p.m. facebook.com/ArbutusParade/

» Catonsville: 68th annual Grand Parade, Frederick Road and Montrose Avenue, 3 p.m. visitmaryland.org/event/catonsvilles-independence-day-parade-fireworks/

» Dundalk: 84th annual Fourth of July Parade, Logan Village Shopping Center, 8:15 a.m. dundalkheritagefair.com

» Hereford (July 1): Independence Day Parade, 6:30 p.m. herefordparade.org/

» Sykesville (July 1): Let Freedom Ring Parade, 2 p.m. sykesvillemainstreet.com/event/let-freedom-ring-parade/

» Towson: Fourth of July Parade, 10:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. towsonparade.com

glenn.graham@baltsun.com

twitter.com/GlennGrahamSun

