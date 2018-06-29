Fourth of July 2018: Where to watch fireworks in the Baltimore area

Fourth of July is approaching, which means it’s time to start staking out your fireworks viewing options.
Here’s a list of pyrotechnic displays throughout the Baltimore area. All events are on July 4, unless otherwise noted.
Annapolis
» Annapolis Harbor: Fireworks show over downtown Annapolis, 9:15 p.m.
» Chesapeake Beach (June 30): Fireworks on the bay, beginning at dusk. chesapeake-beach.md.us/events_July4thFireworks.htm
» Fort G. Meade (June 29): Fireworks display, 9:30 p.m. ftmeade.army.mil
» Glen Burnie (July 3): Sawmill Creek Park, 7405 Charley Eckman Lane, 9 p.m.
» Six Flags America (June 30 to July 4): 4th Festival, 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore City
» Inner Harbor: Pratt and Light streets, 9:30 p.m. promotionandarts.org.
Baltimore County
» Catonsville: Catonsville High School, 421 Bloomsbury Ave. 9:15 p.m. visitmaryland.org/event/catonsvilles-independence-day-parade-fireworks/
» Cockeysville (July 3): Star-Spangled Spectacular with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Oregon Ridge Park, 13401 Beaver Dam Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. bsomusic.org/calendar/events/2017-2018-events/star-spangled-spectacular/
» Dundalk: North Point Government Center/Grange Elementary, 9:15 p.m. dundalkheritagefair.com
» Fullerton: July 4th Celebration, Fullerton Park, festivities start at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. fullertonfireworksfoundation.org/
» Hereford (July 1): Independence Day fireworks, Hereford High School, festival starts at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk. herefordparade.org/
» Jacksonville (June 30): Jacksonville Elementary School, children activities before fireworks at dusk.
» Middle River (June 30): Middle River fireworks, off Wilson Point at dusk. mtabc.org/2017/10/05/middle-river-fireworks-2018/
» Towson: Loch Raven Academy, 9 p.m. towsonfireworks.com/
Carroll County
» Manchester (June 30): River Valley Ranch, 4443 Grave Run Road, fireworks after dusk
» Manchester (July 5): Manchester volunteer fire company, 3297 York St., fireworks after dusk. manchestervfd.org
» Mount Airy (July 3): 1008 Twin Arch Road, fireworks after dusk. mtairyfireworks.com
» Westminster: Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St., 9:30 p.m. carrollcountyfarmmuseum.org
Harford County
» Bel Air: Rockfield Park, 9:30 p.m.
» Darlington (June 30): Silver Park, 2124 Shuresville Road, 9:15 p.m.
» Havre de Grace (July 1): Concord Point, 9:30 p.m.
Howard County
» Columbia: Lake Kittamaqundi, beginning at dusk
Parades
» Annapolis: Annapolis Fourth of July Parade, beginning at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street and heading east on West Street. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. http://www.visitannapolis.org/events/annual/4th-of-july
» Arbutus: Fourth of July Parade, Elm Road and Oregon Avenue, 12:30 p.m. facebook.com/ArbutusParade/
» Catonsville: 68th annual Grand Parade, Frederick Road and Montrose Avenue, 3 p.m. visitmaryland.org/event/catonsvilles-independence-day-parade-fireworks/
» Dundalk: 84th annual Fourth of July Parade, Logan Village Shopping Center, 8:15 a.m. dundalkheritagefair.com
» Hereford (July 1): Independence Day Parade, 6:30 p.m. herefordparade.org/
» Sykesville (July 1): Let Freedom Ring Parade, 2 p.m. sykesvillemainstreet.com/event/let-freedom-ring-parade/
» Towson: Fourth of July Parade, 10:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. towsonparade.com