What you need to know about Baltimore Pride weekend

Baltimore Pride, the city’s annual celebration of the LGBT community, returns Saturday and Sunday in Station North and Druid Hill Park. Centered around the theme “United We Shine,” the festival includes a parade, multiple entertainment stages, a block party and food and drink vendors. Here’s what you need to know about Pride 2018:

The parade

» The parade has moved this year from its longtime home in Mount Vernon, starting instead in Charles Village

» Route: down North Charles Street from 33rd Street to 23rd Street.

» Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

» Grand marshals: drag queen Shawna Alexander and “The Voice” contestant Davon Fleming

» Pet parade: 1 p.m. on Charles Street between 24th and 25th streets

Saturday block party

A high-heel race at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 25th and Charles streets signals the start of the festival. Following the parade at 4 p.m., the event will take over four blocks of North Charles Street from 21st Street to North Avenue. Several cross streets will also be shut down for the event. A main stage will be located at Charles Street and North Avenue, with a DJ stage at Charles and 22nd streets. Bars at the corners of Charles and 20th, 21st and 22nd streets will be open from noon to 9:45 p.m.

Sunday Family Pride event

On Sunday, the kid-friendly Family Pride festival will be held at Druid Hill Park from noon to 6 p.m. The event will incorporate two music and entertainment stages, a family zone, drag stage and food trucks.

Bar specials

» Parkway Bar and Lounge (5 W. North Ave.) will offer happy hour specials from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Specials include $5 cans and select drafts, $6 Vinho Verde and malbec, and $3 Natty Bohs, as well as a Pride-themed cocktail.

» The Baltimore Eagle (2022 N. Charles St.) will offer a special menu throughout Pride weekend, plus several events. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday the club will host the Lust Pride Party, the official leather/fetish event of Pride Week. On Saturday the Eagle will participate in the block party, offering VIP tickets for the bar ($50) that include a T-shirt and 10 percent discounts on food and leather shop purchases. And from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, the Eagle will host a Sunday Fun-day with DJs and drink specials ($5 cups with $3 refills of 16-ounce Miller Lites or 10-ounce Absolut Vodka drinks).

» From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Drinkery (205 W. Read St.) will offer two-for-one domestic beers starting at $4 and mixed drinks starting at $5.

» Club Bunns (606-608 W. Lexington St.) on Saturday will host DJ Sedrick for a Pride party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The club will offer drink specials from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a $5 cover charge at 9 p.m. and $10 cover after 11 p.m.

Other details

» The Rainbow Lot (also known as the “Lez Lot”) will be open for tailgating from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Passes for the lot are $20 per car with two people (addition people are $5 extra). Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

» The festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the GLCCB (the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center of Baltimore and Central Maryland).

» Find more info at baltimorepride.org.

