Universal FanCon abruptly postponed, a week before planned debut in Baltimore, organizers say

A week before crowds of self-proclaimed proud geeks were scheduled to gather at Universal FanCon in the Baltimore Convention Center, organizers announced that the event has been postponed.

The convention had been billed as the “first multi-fandom Con dedicated to inclusion, highlighting Women, LGBTQ, the Disabled and Persons of Color,” according to a Kickstarter campaign that’s raised more than $55,000 since 2016 to fund the program. The event was supposed to run from April 27 to April 29.

But organizers announced Friday they couldn’t secure enough financial backing to hold the convention after all. They said they hope to eventually reschedule and “put forward the type of event our fans deserve.”

“As we built out our floorplan, invited guests, figured out lodging/travel arrangements, and confirmed activities, our costs started to grow exponentially,” organizers wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, the support we were anticipating in terms of ticket sales and sponsorships did not materialize.”

Before the closure, the convention had planned guests such as Kristian Nairn, a.k.a. Hodor from “Game of Thrones,” actor Mehcad Brooks of “Supergirl,” and more. »

Organizers said they reacted by making “significant personal investments” and trying to scale back the convention to “create a leaner and more efficient show.”

“Sadly, this was not enough,” they wrote. “If we were to have moved forward, the event would have been significantly diminished.”

Organizers apologized on Twitter to the people who were looking forward to the event, including those who had already booked flights and hotel rooms, and had requested time off from work.

“We deeply apologize for the disappointment, anger and feelings of lost trust due to this decision,” organizers tweeted Friday. “We are taking the steps to reschedule the convention & will provide an update.”

The convention has been two years in the making, with the stated goal of providing an event that “fosters true inclusion, diversity, and safety,” organizers wrote on their website.

“We are still incredibly dedicated to our communities, this space, and hope to come out stronger and wiser than before,” they wrote.

Organizers said they will honor people’s tickets whenever the convention is rescheduled.

CAPTION Rapper Kendrick Lamar wrapped up a Pulitzer Prize win — and made history in the process. Lamar's "DAMN." is the first nonclassical or jazz work to win the award, which comes with a $15,000 cash prize. Rapper Kendrick Lamar wrapped up a Pulitzer Prize win — and made history in the process. Lamar's "DAMN." is the first nonclassical or jazz work to win the award, which comes with a $15,000 cash prize. CAPTION The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival. The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman