Going to Dave Chappelle's Baltimore shows? You'll have to lock your cell phones away

Audience members at comedian Dave Chappelle’s show in Baltimore this weekend won’t just be asked to silence their cell phones — they’ll need to lock them away.

Per the comedian’s request, audience members at the Modell Lyric who bring cell phones to his Friday and Saturday night shows will be required to store them in lockable cases to prevent filming, said Nicoletta Macris, director of marketing and public relations for the theater.

San Francisco-based technology company Yondr makes the cases that Chappelle has used in recent years to keep cell phones — and the videos recorded on them that leak precious stage material onto the internet — out of his shows. The process is simple: audience members place their phones in a small neoprene case and lock it for the duration of the show. The cases can only be unlocked using special bases, located in the lobby.

This will be Lyric’s first time using Yondr’s cases at a show, said Macris.

“There’s rules that come with different performances,” she said. “But never as strict as Dave Chappelle.”

Chappelle also banned cell phones from his shows in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

“With comedy, once you tell a joke and you share a punchline in the press or on YouTube, it doesn’t have the same effect,” said Carla Sims, Chappelle’s publicist. “So it’s up to [Chappelle] to have to create new jokes every time just because somebody had posted his show on YouTube.”

Vlad Borisenko, 27, who plans to attend Friday night’s show, said he’s never had to lock up his cell phone for a show before, but “wasn’t surprised” when he found out about the policy.

“I think it’s smart for the artist, making sure people don’t steal his jokes,” he said. “It makes perfect sense because it’s Dave Chappelle — he doesn’t come around often.”

Aside from piracy concerns, Chappelle’s cell phone rule forces his audience to be present and enjoy the show, Sims said.

“It allows the audience to engage him differently and more attentively,” Sims said. “It allows him to be more creative and experimental with his work.”

The act of ditching one’s cell phone — even for just two hours — has becoming an increasingly more difficult task in recent years. Nearly 77 percent of Americans own smartphones, up from just 35 percent in 2011, according to data from Pew Research Center. Pew also reported that 46 percent of Americans claim “they couldn’t live without” their devices.

The Lyric currently does not have plans to use Yondr for future shows, Macris said, but the venue does take other measures to protect patrons and performers. Professional cameras and audio and video recording equipment are prohibited at the venue, and flash photography is discouraged. But it is ultimately up to the performer to decide whether they want their show photographed or filmed.

Yondr started making lockable cases in 2014 to “create phone-free spaces for artists, educators, organizations and individuals,” according to the company’s website. The company has also serviced shows for artists and entertainers like Bruno Mars, Chris Rock, U2, Sam Smith and Tracy Morgan. Tennis champion Serena Williams even called upon Yondr to make her wedding to former Columbia resident Alexis Ohanian a phone-free zone, Billboard reported.

A representative from Yondr was not immediately available for comment.

