Brandy, not CeeLo Green, to headline city fundraiser to fight homelessness

A Baltimore fundraiser has had to say “forget you” to CeeLo Green and instead is welcoming singer Brandy as its performer.

The “Journey Home: An Evening of Unexpected Delights” concert takes place Oct. 20 at the Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric and is hosted by Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Grammy award-winner Brandy tweeted Tuesday that she would be performing at the concert. In 2014, she headlined the city’s African American Festival.

The mayor’s office had previously said Green would perform at the “Journey Home” concert.

Ticket prices range from $49 to $79. Proceeds will go toward the organization’s efforts to fight homelessness in Baltimore.

A city spokeswoman could not be immediately reached Wednesday night to discuss the change.

