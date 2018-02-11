Magic, Black Panther, Jimmie's Chicken Shack: The best of this week's Baltimore arts and entertainment scene

Jimmie’s Chicken Shack 25th Anniversary

Hard to believe these guys have been around for a quarter-century, but dates don’t lie. Hear some of the best from Annapolis’ favorite alt-rockers, along with music from Laughing Colors, Rhett Repko, Kit & The Chardonnay Boys, Paradise Creek, Rusty Blue, Plevyak and more. 4 p.m. Saturday at Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Power Plant Live. $25-$30. ramsheadlive.com.

Handout photo Sam Strange performing in Champins of Magic. Sam Strange performing in Champins of Magic. (Handout photo)

‘Champions of Magic’

Some of the best of British hocus-pocus, with performances from Young & Strange, mind reader Alex McAleer, Kayla Drescher and Edward Hilsum. Guaranteed to leave you scratching your head in wonder. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, plus 2 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. next Sunday at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center at the Hippodrome, 12 N. Eutaw St. $51-$124.50. france-merrickpac.com.

Matt Kennedy / Marvel Studios / TNS Chadwick Boseman stars in "Black Panther," in theaters Thursday. Chadwick Boseman stars in "Black Panther," in theaters Thursday. (Matt Kennedy / Marvel Studios / TNS)

‘Black Panther’

King T’Challa of Wakanda comes to the big screen, and advance word is that this one is definitely worth the wait. Advance ticket sales have been setting records, which undoubtedly is making the folks at Marvel and Disney happy. With Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Martin Freeman. In theaters Thursday.

‘Constellations & Crossroads’

Two short rock operas on the African-American experience: “Determination of Azimuth" is based on the career of Katherine Johnson, a NASA mathematician (played by Taraji P. Henson in the movie “Hidden Figures”) whose calculations helped the U.S. get men to the moon and back, while "The Battle of Blue Apple Crossing" has warring deities battling for the soul of blues guitarist Robert Johnson, who legend has it sold his soul in exchange for the ability to play the guitar like no one before or since. Presented by the Baltimore Rock Opera Society (BROS). 5 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. next Sunday at Arena Players, 801 McCulloh St. $20. baltimorerockopera.org.

Baltimore Sun files The relationship between Baltimore's Wallis Warfield, right, and Edward VIII of England is the subject of the latest book from Andrew Morton, who will be at the Pratt Library's Light Street branch on Saturday. The relationship between Baltimore's Wallis Warfield, right, and Edward VIII of England is the subject of the latest book from Andrew Morton, who will be at the Pratt Library's Light Street branch on Saturday. (Baltimore Sun files)

Writers Live: Andrew Morton

The author of “Diana: Her True Story" will discuss and sign copies of his latest book, a biography of Wallis Simpson, one of Baltimore’s own, "Wallis in Love: The Untold Life of the Duchess of Windsor, the Woman Who Changed the Monarchy." 2 p.m. Saturday at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Light Street branch, 1251 Light St. Free. prattlibrary.org.

‘Exploring the Art of the Male Dancer’

A performance from the all-male dance troupe 10 Hairy Legs, whose self-described mission is “to advance the understanding of the male role in dance through the creation, acquisition and performance of exceptional work.” 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. next Sunday at Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St. $15-$25. theatreproject.org.

Courtesy the Walters Art Museum "Crowning Glory: Art of the Americas" will be on exhibit through Oct. 7 at the Walters Art Museum. "Crowning Glory: Art of the Americas" will be on exhibit through Oct. 7 at the Walters Art Museum. (Courtesy the Walters Art Museum)

‘Crowning Glory: Art of the Americas’

Twenty objects, spanning more than 2,500 years, explore how power, spirituality and identity were expressed by the ancient cultures of North, South and Central America. Includes pieces from the Wari and Nasca of Peru, the Olmec of Mexico and the Jama-Coaque of Ecuador. On exhibit through Oct. 7 at the Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles St. Free. thewalters.org.

Gabriella Demczuk / Baltimore Sun Saturday's African American Heritage Tour in Annapolis includes a visit to the Kunta-Kinte Alex Haley Memorial. Saturday's African American Heritage Tour in Annapolis includes a visit to the Kunta-Kinte Alex Haley Memorial. (Gabriella Demczuk / Baltimore Sun)

African American Heritage Tour

A two-hour walking tour of sites in Annapolis, beginning at the City Dock Information booth, 1 Dock St., and ending at the Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin St. Includes stops at the Kunta-Kinte Alex Haley Memorial and the Thurgood Marshall Memorial. 1 p.m. Saturday. $10-$20, free for kids 2 and under. annapolistours.com.

‘An Evening with Steve Dorff: The Hit Songs and the Stories Behind Them’

A prolific songwriter recently chosen for induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Dorff has had his work recorded by artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Kenny Rogers, Anne Murray, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Dusty Springfield. 6 p.m. today at the Cabaret at Germano’s, 300 S. High St. $25. germanospiattini.com.

Bmore Into Comics

Local comic book creators gather to talk about, show off and (they hope) sell some copies of their work. There’s even a lending library. 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at The Windup Space, 12 W. North Ave. Free. thewindupspace.com.

CAPTION Her family said in a lengthy statement that Messick had battled depression, “which had been her nemesis for years.” Her family said in a lengthy statement that Messick had battled depression, “which had been her nemesis for years.” CAPTION John Mahoney came to the U.S. when he was young and landed a job as the editor of a medical magazine. His acting career didn't begin to bloom until he was in his early 40s. John Mahoney came to the U.S. when he was young and landed a job as the editor of a medical magazine. His acting career didn't begin to bloom until he was in his early 40s.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun