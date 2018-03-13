12 ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Baltimore this weekend

Saturday’s the day when the whole world turns Irish, with everybody digging out their best green outfits, sticking “O’” to the front of their last names and warbling as many verses of “When Irish Eyes are Smiling” as they can remember (“Sure, ’tis like the morn in spring”). But if you want to do something a little more formalized, here are 12 ways to celebrate the coming Feast of St. Patrick here in Baltimore.

Robin Bullock’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

The “Celtic guitar god” plays a program of music from the Celtic lands and their Appalachian descendants on acoustic guitar, cittern and mandolin. Haunting, evocative and perfect for the season. 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday at An Die Musik Live, 409 N. Charles St. $10-$17. andiemusiklive.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at James Joyce Irish Pub & Restaurant

Celebrating the feast of St. Patrick is very much an all-day affair at James Joyce in Harbor East, where the doors open at 7 a.m. Saturday and won’t close until 2 a.m. Sunday. In addition to bagpipers, Irish dancers and food specials (and $3.17 pints of Guinness), there’ll be live music beginning at noon, from Sean Pelan, Brian Farley (4 p.m.) and Brandt Dunn (9 p.m.). 616 S. President St. thejamesjoycepub.com.

Kegs & Eggs and Shamrocks & Shenanigans

Spend Saturday displaying your best “Erin go Bragh” attitude at Power Plant Live, 34 Market Place. From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. it’s Kegs & Eggs, with breakfast sandwiches, green beer and live music ($30-$60, includes access to 10 Power Plant Live bars). Then, beginning at 7 p.m., it’s Shamrocks & Shenanigans, with games, giveaways, drinks specials and music from Liquid A, Troll Tribe and Joey Janko ($5-$10). powerplantlive.com.

Celtic Woman: Homecoming Tour

This ensemble of classically trained Irish female musicians are in the midst of a world tour, which appropriately stops in Baltimore on St. Patrick’s Day. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hippodrome Theatre, 12 N. Eutaw St. $95. france-merrickpac.com.

Shamrock Crawl 2018

For $25-$40, the leprechauns and other Irish-for-the-day among us can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a souvenir mug, party favors and access to drink specials at about a dozen Fells Point bars. 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, with registration at Sir Duke, 701 S. Bond St. theshamrockcrawl.com/baltimore.

St. Patrick’s Snakes 2018

It’s really a pity that St. Patrick drove all the snakes out of Ireland; fortunately, Baltimore didn’t have to endure a similar fate. Find out what the Irish are missing; meet yourself a few friendly serpents and even make a snake-inspired craft. 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lake Roland, 1000 Lakeside Drive. $3-$5. lakeroland.org.

Irish Whiskey, Craft Beer & Oyster Festival

St. Patrick may have chased all the snakes out of Ireland, but thankfully, he had nothing against oysters. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, $1 will buy you an oyster or a beer tasting, and we recommend repeating the transaction often. BoatHouse Canton 2809 Boston St. boathousecanton.com.

St. Patrick’s Day in the Green Patio

Feast on corned beef and cabbage all day, take advantage of a handful of drink specials and enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day out of the Reagan era with music from the ’80s tribute band The Blatant Eighties. 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Mother’s Federal Hill Grille, 1113 S Charles St. Search “Green Patio with The Blatant Eighties” on Facebook.

Patricia Fitzpatrick in ‘When Irish Eyes are Smiling’

This veteran of New York’s cabaret scene presents an evening of Irish and non-Irish music relating the story of “a fiery redhead from Brooklyn and her journey through the music world.” 6 p.m. Saturday at the Cabaret at Germano’s, 300 S. High St. $20. germanospiattini.com.

The Funkiest St. Paddy's Day Party in Baltimore

With tunes from Funk Master General, this bash shouldn’t have any trouble living up to its billing. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday at Bookmakers Cocktail Club, 31 E. Cross St. Search event name on Facebook.

The Legwarmers’ Ultimate 80s St. Patrick’s Day

Who knew the 1980s were such a hotbed of St, Patrick’s celebrations? Here’s another musical tribute to the decade’s Irish, courtesy of The Legwarmers, proud champions of “the world’s most hedonistic decade.” Hope they do some ’80s-era U2. 9 p.m. Saturday at Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Power Plant Live. $19. ramsheadlive.com.

'Don’t Kiss Me. I'm Not Irish' Anti-St. Paddy’s Day Dance Party

DJ Double A hosts an evening of classic hip-hop. Forget the green outfit. 9 p.m. Saturday at The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St. Free. theottobar.com.

