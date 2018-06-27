Light City Baltimore attendance, economic impact down in 2018, study finds

The third Light City festival brought an estimated 442,500 people to the Inner Harbor during its eight-day run, and those nighttime visitors generated an economic impact of $33.5 million, according to figures released Wednesday by the Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts, which sponsors the annual celebration.

The attendance and economic impact figures represent a decrease from 2017’s second festival, which attracted an estimated 470,000 nighttime visitors during its nine-day run, with an economic impact of $44.3 million.

Officials attributed the declines to trimming the festival from nine days to eight, losing a Friday night in the process. “We also had a couple of nights of really bad weather,” festival director Kathy Hornig said, noting that, on Light City’s only Sunday night, for instance, the festival was open for only one hour.

On the positive side, Hornig noted record attendance on Light City’s opening night, estimated at 175,000. She said the festival was able to pay all of its expenses, around $3 million, without dipping into the office’s reserves.

Hornig called Light City “an amazing success story for our city.” Next year’s festival will return to nine days and include two Friday nights, she said.

Visitors to this year’s festival, which ran April 14-21 and featured numerous illuminated artworks installed along the Inner Harbor promenade area, generated $19.72 million in direct spending and another $13.78 million in indirect impact, according to an economic impact study by Pennsylvania-based Forward Analytics. Local residents generated an additional $7 million in spending.

Of the attendees, more than 274,000 were from Baltimore or the surrounding area, according to the study. Some 86,700 visitors, or 19.6 percent of the total, were from out of state, with the majority visiting from Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey and New York.

The average non-local visitor to Light City spent an average of $67 while visiting the festival, according to the report.

Officials also announced dates for next year’s Light City. the festival will run April 5-13 at the Inner Harbor. Artists interested in having their work be part of the harborside Light Art Walk have until Aug. 27 to submit their proposals. Details can be found at lightcity.org.

Dates for Neighborhood Lights, which spreads Light City throughout Baltimore by commissioning installations in other neighborhoods, have yet to be announced. For 2018, 14 communities were selected for Neighborhood Lights, which ran April 6-8.

