Cast shuts down production of Iron Crow Theatre's 'Corpus Christi' amid allegations of sexual harassment

The cast of a production by Baltimore’s Iron Crow Theatre has walked out following allegations of sexual harassment against its artistic director.

Thirteen members of the cast of Iron Crow’s upcoming production of Terrence McNally’s “Corpus Christi” issued a statement posted to Facebook Saturday. “We … as a group decided to suspend our production,” it read in part.

The cast’s decision comes after Iron Crow, which bills itself as “Baltimore’s only queer theatre,” conducted an investigation into allegations against the theater and its artistic director, Sean Elias.

Iron Crow’s board, in a statement posted on the theater’s Facebook page March 24, said they were aware of “concerns … regarding unprofessional behavior at Iron Crow.” Working with “outside counsel,” the statement read, the results of the investigation “allow us to confirm our full confidence in our Artistic Director and CEO, Mr. Sean Elias, and the entire Iron Crow volunteer staff.”

In a follow-up statement posted on Facebook two days later, the board said, “Although our investigation did not conclude that sexual harassment had occurred, the Board found that additional steps to ensure professional behavior in our theater environment were necessary and appropriate.” They included “expanded policies and community-derived standards related to professionalism and harassment of all types,” as well as increased training “for all administrative and production staff,” a procedure for bringing grievances to the board, some “restructuring” of board and staff positions and “ongoing coaching and mentoring for our leaders.”

The statement also said the board “did not and will not comment more on the specifics of the investigative process.”

Phone calls and emails to the board and Elias were not immediately returned on Monday

The cast’s statement said they did not “wish to collectively comment on the Iron Crow controversy.” The statement acknowledged that cast members had different views on the matter.

“We concluded that we could not proceed without unanimous agreement among ourselves,” the statement read.

“Corpus Christi” had been set to run at Baltimore Theatre Project April 6-15. The cast has scheduled a free staged reading of the play for 8 p.m. Friday at Fells Point Corner Theatre, 251 S. Ann St. Donations will be accepted, with proceeds going to the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth. Reservations are offered through brownpapertickets.com.

CAPTION The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival. The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival. CAPTION Jon Favreau played a role in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” He is also in the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” set to open May 25. Jon Favreau played a role in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” He is also in the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” set to open May 25.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun