What makes a Halloween costume offensive? In Baltimore, debate rages on

For Shaunice White, it’s pretty clear. Unless you’re an American Indian, donning a headdress and war paint for Halloween is shameful. Unless you’re a Mexican, putting on a fake mustache and a sombrero is shameful. Unless you’re from Polynesia, dressing as a South Seas demigod, complete with darkened skin and tattoos, is shameful.

“It’s not a costume, it’s a culture,” said White, a junior and one of about a dozen students who gathered in a room at Notre Dame of Maryland University Wednesday afternoon to discuss what makes for an inappropriate Halloween costume. “You cannot take a culture, put it into a costume and walk around with it. That’s so disrespectful… If it’s not your culture, do not dress up.”

Less than a week before children and adults all over the country will be donning costumes meant to transform them into someone (or something) else, the debate over what constitutes an offensive Halloween costume, and how much people should care, rages on.

For many, like these Baltimore college students, the issue is pretty simple: Avoid costumes that borrow from another culture, often exaggerating traits or customs held dear; stick with superheroes, vampires and zombies.

“These costumes serve to dehumanize the populations that they depict,” said sophomore Victoria Latawiec. “You’re reducing a culture or a population or an identity to a punchline.”

Nonsense, critics counter. It’s Halloween, and dressing up like an Indian chief or a Rastafarian or a Himalayan Sherpa is just having fun. No political or cultural statement is intended, and none should be implied.

“White people, it appears, aren’t allowed to dress as empowered Polynesian princesses. Because this will supposedly offend all your Polynesian neighbors,” film critic and essayist Kyle Smith wrote in the National Review, reacting to a piece published earlier this year from the editors of Redbook, advising mothers not to let their daughters dress up as the title character of Disney’s “Moana.”

“It seems more likely,” Smith wrote, “that almost no one will be offended, and if anyone is, it’ll be the kinds of people who are offended by everything, all of the time."

In recent years, choosing a costume for Halloween has been fraught with potential peril. Sometimes, it’s a matter of taste: dressing up as dead celebrities, for instance, could be offensive; so could touching on such hot-button political issues as President Trump’s proposed border wall (one online vendor is even offering such a costume) or the crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

But bad taste is one thing, and what constitutes it varies from person to person, region to region. Far more perilous, easier to recognize and mobilize against is the issue of negative cultural appropriation, taking the earmarks of a culture not your own and using — or misusing — them for your own profit or amusement.

“That’s been part of our American history, taking another culture and exploiting it, when the culture’s not our own,” says Neal Lester, a professor of English at Arizona State University and director of that school’s Project Humanities, which hosts an annual symposium on cultural appropriation.

Such insensitivity, on the part of a dominant culture lording it over another culture, is clearly insulting, he says. And Lester has no patience for those who insist it’s only Halloween, or only a child’s costume, or that no offense is intended. Don’t tell him to lighten up, he says.

“That, to me, is the embodiment of people not getting it,” he says. When you live this every day, that is not a position, to lighten up.”

Susan Scafidi, a professor at Fordham Law School and author of “Who Owns Culture: Appropriation and Authenticity in American Law,” believes that people should strive to fully understand other cultures. Marginalizing them by making them an object of amusement at Halloween doesn’t come close to doing the trick, she says. And the wishes of that other culture deserve to be respected.

“The bottom line is, if you really admire another culture, then you want to learn just as much about that culture as you can,” she says. “And you should listen when that culture makes a consensus statement about what should and should not be commodified.”

The issue of of Halloween costumes on college and university campuses exploded into the national consciousness in 2015, after Yale University circulated a memo suggesting guidelines students should follow in their choice of Halloween costume. Two faculty members, a husband and wife living at Yale’s Silliman College, came under fire after one of them countered with an email suggesting students could be left to make their own decisions regarding Halloween costumes, without the need for guidance from university officials.

Debate over that letter, and some students’ charges that its author was being racially insensitive, became heated. One widely circulated video showed students confronting one of the professors and demanding an apology, insisting they felt threatened by the idea of giving students the latitude the professor’s email suggested.

At Goucher College, students from the school’s Center for Race Equity and Identity will staff a table in the library Friday for students looking to talk about their costume choice and its ramifications.

“We encourage students to engage in discussions such as this,” says Bryan Coker, Goucher’s vice president and dean of students. “This is not about policing. It really is about education and discussion, about encouraging students to think about their choices.”

Loyola University Maryland does not address the subject of cultural sensitivity in one’s costume choice specifically, spokeswoman Stephanie Weaver said, but urges students to be aware of it.

“We do ask people to think about their costume choice,” Weaver said. “We remind them that they do have to think of others, as well.”

Wednesday’s discussion at Notre Dame was not in reaction to any particular incident, school spokeswoman Anne Wozniak said. In fact, it was the regular meeting of the school's Philosophy Club, a student-run organization that gets together to discuss issues and moral stances. (A recent discussion for instance, centered on whether it was always right to kill a zombie; opinions varied.)