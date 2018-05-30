Geppi's Entertainment Museum to close as comic and art collection heads to Library of Congress

Geppi's Entertainment Museum, a pop-culture showplace adjacent to Camden Yards since 2006, will be closing after Sunday, with owner Steve Geppi donating much of the collection he’s displayed there to the Library of Congress.

“As a Baltimorean, you might think to yourself, ‘We’re losing a museum,’ but Washington’s only 40 miles away — it’s not going very far,” said Geppi, 68, who opened the museum, with its treasure trove of vintage comic books and other pop-culture items, in September 2006 on the second floor of the historic Camden Station.

Although the museum remained open for almost 12 years, Geppi said he was rarely able to attract the crowds he had hoped to see, despite the location next to Oriole Park at Camden Yards. “People don’t go there when they go to a ballgame,” he said.

The 3,000-plus pieces Geppi will be donating will comprise the Stephen A. Geppi Collection of Comics and Graphic Arts, according to a press release from the Library of Congress. Parts of the collection will go on exhibit this summer, according to the release.

Geppi said the collection will be housed in the Library of Congress’s Thomas Jefferson Building.

“Do you realize what this might do for pop culture?” Geppi said, noting the respectability — not to mention coolness — factor of putting the first appearances of Spider-Man and Superman on exhibit in the same building that houses a copy of the first book ever published. “Side by side, you might see the Gutenberg Bible, the original art for ‘Amazing Fantasy #15’ and ‘Action Comics #1.’”

A press release from the Library of Congress described Geppi’s donation as a “multimillion-dollar gift” that includes comic books, original art, photos, posters, newspapers, buttons, pins, badges and related materials.

“What I found so amazing about the collection, the material that’s on offer, is the fact that it’s so diverse,” said Georgia Higley, head of the library’s newspaper section and curator of the comic book collection. “You kind of get an idea of the interconnections of popular culture, which that collection demonstrates really well.”

One of the collection’s showpieces — and one that Geppi never exhibited in his museum — is a set of six storyboards for 1928’s “Plane Crazy,” the first Mickey Mouse cartoon produced by Walt Disney (“Steamboat Willie,” the first Mickey Mouse cartoon released, was actually produced later). The pencil sketches are a little rough and time-worn, but there’s no mistaking that mouse for anyone else.

Geppi obtained the “Plane Crazy” sketches from the estate of an early Disney publicist through a New York gallery in the mid-1990s. He donated it to Boca Raton’s International Museum of Cartoon Art in 1995, then had to buy it back after the museum folded in 2002; in total, Geppi said he paid “in excess of seven figures” for the drawings by Disney animator Ub Iwerks.

The storyboards, however, are only the tip of the pop-culture iceberg Geppi is donating to the Library of Congress. Other items heading to D.C. include Beatles memorabilia; printing blocks for Richard Felton Outcault’s “The Yellow Kid,” a pioneering American comic strip; and flicker rings depicting all manner of figures, from comic book characters to Martin Luther King Jr.

Geppi admitted that the decision to close his museum wasn’t an easy one, but insisted on putting it in a good light. “We’re just putting this museum in a place where more people can see it,” he said, “and still close to Baltimore.”

The fact that the collection originated in Baltimore should remain a point of pride, he said. “That’s what I want them to feel — that their local hometown boy who got successful and started here in Baltimore managed to preserve all this pop culture.”

A native of Little Italy, Geppi has been collecting comic books since he was a kid. In 1974, he opened one of the area’s first comic book stores, Geppi’s Comic World, in the basement of an Edmondson Avenue house. In 1982, he founded Diamond Comic Distributors, which soon became the country’s largest comic-book distributor. He purchased Baltimore magazine in November 1994, and publishes comics and comics-related books through another company, Gemstone Publishing.

Higley said adding such a large collection of popular items should help people understand the breadth of the Library of Congress’s holdings — that it’s not restricted to literature and academia.

“This collection fits in rather nicely with our efforts to promote the library’s collection as a whole,” she said. “Everybody loves popular culture and the comic books and the movies and the TV [shows]. It captures people’s eyes. Comic books are not the first things that you think of when you think of the Library of Congress. It’s a way of getting people to think about what’s in the national library.”

The Library of Congress’ collection already includes more than 140,000 issues of about 13,000 comic book titles. Among its holdings are a copy of ‘All Star Comics #8’ (December/January 1941-42), the first appearance of Wonder Woman, and ‘Amazing Fantasy #15’ (August 1962), the first appearance of Spider-Man, along with Steve Ditko’s original artwork for the issue.

