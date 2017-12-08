Tune in for a Facebook Live concert with Cardinal Shehan School choir

Need a holiday pick-me-up? Join us on Monday for a special Facebook Live concert featuring the Cardinal Shehan School choir. The broadcast will begin around 10:00 a.m. on the Sun’s Facebook page.

Earlier this year, the choir’s performance of the Andra Day song “Rise Up” went viral on Facebook. Performed by 30 students between grades three and eight, the original nine-minute video clip quickly spread on choir director Kenyatta Hardison’s personal Facebook page and was picked up by ChoirBuzz, a choral-focused Facebook page.

Since their viral hit, the choir has performed on “Good Morning America” and before the Ravens’ game against the Detroit Lions.

