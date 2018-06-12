Concerts, festivals and more events supporting Ellicott City flood relief

After heavy rainfall caused damaging floods in historic Ellicott City last month, local businesses and organizations of all types are showing support. These fundraising events range from yoga classes to kid-friendly fairs but they all serve a common goal: help Ellicott City rebuild.

EC Emerges, an event hosted by SteelFire Kitchen and Bar, will take place on June 13 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Turf Valley Resort, 2700 Turf Valley Road in Ellicott City. Tickets are $20 and include music, raffles, Ellicott City vendors and dinner by Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba’s Italian Grill. There will also be a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, and all proceeds go to Ellicott City rebuilding efforts.

HoCo Yogis Unplugged #EC Strong brings local yoga teachers and enthusiasts together for a practice on June 14 from 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. at Westchester Community Center, 2414 Westchester Ave. in Ellicott City. The free yoga session starts and ends with raffles and silent auctions to benefit Ellicott City businesses.

Galactic Comic Con will send all proceeds from raffles, auctions and special Lego sales to Ellicott City during the event on June 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road in West Friendship.

The Yoga Center of Columbia, 8950 State Route 108, will host a mixed-level yoga class on June 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The suggested donation is $20, and all proceeds go to the Ellicott City Partnership.

Woodstock Maryland Music Festival, held at 10800 Old Court Road, will send part of its proceeds to the Ellicott City Partnership. The country music festival takes place June 24 from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. with music by Frank Ray, Davisson Brothers Band and Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s River Band. Tickets are $30 before June 17 and $40 after.

Gayle Harrod Band will play a benefit concert at Bare Bones Grill, 9150 Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City. Raffle proceeds and donations will go to the Ellicott City Partnership. The concert takes place June 30 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Banjos, Blue Jeans & BBQ hosted by St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 3695 Rogers Ave. in Ellicott City, will donate all proceeds to relief efforts. Eat barbecue on July 1 after the liturgy at 10:15 a.m. Tickets cost $15 per person.

The 2018 ECStrong 5K began in remembrance of the 2016 flood and will now support relief efforts for the damage sustained this year. All proceeds from the $35 registration fee and additional donations will go to the Partnership. The race takes place July 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exact course has not been announced but it will take place near downtown Ellicott City.

The ECStrong Festival on July 28 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Howard County Fairgrounds features food, music, vendors and more to support relief efforts through the Ellicott City Partnership.

