BronyCon to host final convention in 2019 in Baltimore

BronyCon — the celebration of “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” — will host its final event in 2019 with a four-day convention in Baltimore.

Organizers announced on the website the end of the convention with a letter signed from chairs Sheva Goldberg and Eliana Summers.

“It’s been a wild ride, but all rides end eventually—and BronyCon 2019 will be our 11th and final event. As a group, we did not come to this decision lightly. … Rather than let our fire dwindle into embers that eventually fade away, we wish everyone to remember BronyCon at its best. Next year, we’re turning BronyCon into the best celebration of the fandom we possibly can, and we’re making the event bigger than ever before,” the letter says.

Attracting fans of the animated series from all over the world, the convention has raised over $155,000 for charities and set the record for the largest My Little Pony convention, according to the letter.

BronyCon 2019 will take place Aug. 1 through Aug. 4 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

This story will be updated.