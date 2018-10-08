10 Maryland-area haunted attractions to check out for Halloween 2018

Come fall, Michael Lado believes he knows what Halloween fanatics want: A blood-runs-cold experience.

Hired this year to be the artistic director of Field of Screams, the haunted attraction in Olney, Lado has handcrafted props, all made in-house, to bring the phantasmagoria of the Haunted Trail and Slaughter Factory to life.

“Most of my focus this year was really on our props and elevating that, to make the atmosphere a lot more intense,” Lado said. “I’m going to keep pushing the limits.”

Whether you’re looking to be scared witless or are in search of a more family-friendly Halloween experience, there’s no shortage of options for haunted attractions in the area. (All price ranges are based on available packages.)