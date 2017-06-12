The 2017 Tony Awards are a love letter for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

"Dear Evan Hansen," the emotionally charged and wholly original musical about a troubled high school student whose very human travails explode over the heartless channels of social media, emerged triumphant at the 71st annual Tony Awards Sunday at the Radio City Music Hall in New York. "Evan Hansen" won best score for Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, best book for Steven Levenson, best actor in a musical for star Ben Platt, best featured actress and, in a hotly contested category, best musical.

Nothing was contested about the triumph of producer Scott Rudin’s category-killing production of "Hello, Dolly!" (directed by Jerry Zaks) in the category of best revival of a musical, nor that of its star, Bette Midler, whose only performance on the broadcast was first presenting, and then accepting, a Tony Award, shouting down the orchestra with her protracted but entertaining speech. And as expected, Manhattan Theater Club’s revival of August Wilson’s "Jitney" won the Tony for revival of a play, even though it technically was the first Broadway production of the 1982 work.

"Oslo," the J.T. Rogers drama about Norwegian involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in 1993, won for best play, despite a fierce campaign by "A Doll’s House, Part 2." But the star of Lucas Hnath’s quixotic and heartfelt play, the Steppenwolf ensemble member Laurie Metcalf, won the first Tony Award of her illustrious career. Kevin Kline won his third for his performance in the revival of "Present Laughter."

"Come From Away," one of the most successful Canadian musicals in history and a show celebrating the human kindness that greeted international airline passengers diverted to to Gander, Newfoundland on Sept. 11, 2001, came away with a consoling best-director win for Christopher Ashley, riding the wave of the show’s many fans, its box office success and its deep well of support. The show’s Tony performance was introduced by Ron Duguay, the retired Canadian ice-hockey star whose presence was indicative of the show’s populist support north of the border.

It’s impossible to believe that "Dear Evan Hansen" would have triumphed without the remarkable performance of Platt. An odds-on favorite to win the Tony for actor in a musical, Platt had plenty of time to prepare his speech. "This is a Tony, Hello. Hello," he said, bouncing on his heels. "The things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful." Platt’s fellow cast member Rachel Bay Jones (who plays his mother in the show) won for featured actress in a musical.

One of the evening’s biggest surprises was the win by Rebecca Taichman for her direction of Paula Vogel’s drama "Indecent." The clearly amazed director thanked Vogel "from the bottom of my tattered heart."

This year’s broadcast had the challenge of rendering accessible a suite of atypically serious and (in some minds) esoteric nominees. The caustic, clipped host of the show, Kevin Spacey, joked that the themes of the season included divorce, economic depression, suicide and grief, but that did not stop him from impersonating both Bill Clinton and Johnny Carson.

The lengthy (and insider-y) opening number of the CBS broadcast — an opener of some import, given the imminent danger of viewers changing channels — focused on the insecurities of Spacey, who was not the first choice for the assignment. "Who cares who they called at first, that’s all in the past," he sung, poking fun at Glenn Close in "Sunset Boulevard," "this world’s waited long enough, I am home at last."

Although seemingly error-free (aside from a Midler bleep), the broadcast hardly will be remembered as the most entertaining in Tonys history. By the standards of recent awards show, it was relatively free of political references (the presence of Joe and Jill Biden notwithstanding). Perhaps this was a consequence of the sponsor-challenging controversy over the New York Public Theatre production of "Julius Caesar."

But the 2017 Tonys treated the American playwright better than any of its predecessors, allowing the most successful writers of the moment to take the spotlight and talk directly to America about the importance of their work.

2017 Tony Awards winners

Best musical: "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best play: "Oslo"

Best revival of a play: August Wilson's "Jitney"

Best revival of a musical: "Hello, Dolly!"

Best direction of a play: Rebecca Taichman for "Indecent"

Best direction of a musical: Christopher Ashley for "Come From Away"

Best choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler for "Bandstand"

Best orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire for "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play: Kevin Kline for "Present Laughter"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play: Laurie Metcalf for "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical: Ben Platt for "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical: Bette Midler for "Hello, Dolly!"

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play: Michael Aronov for "Oslo"

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play: Cynthia Nixon for Lillian Hellman's "The Little Foxes"

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical: Gavin Creel for "Hello, Dolly!"

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical: Rachel Bay Jones for "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best book of a musical: Steven Levenson for "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best original score written for the theater: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best scenic design of a play: Nigel Hook for "The Play That Goes Wrong"

Best scenic design of a musical: Mimi Lien for "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"

Best costume design of a play: Jane Greenwood for Lillian Hellman's "The Little Foxes"

Best costume design of a musical: Santo Loquasto for "Hello, Dolly!"

Best lighting design of a play: Christopher Akerlind for "Indecent"

Best lighting design of a musical: Bradley King for "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"