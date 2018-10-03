Fans of Poe talk about his lure — and what they hope to see at the city's first festival in his honor

Baltimore has long been a little Edgar Allan Poe-obsessed — his poem, “The Raven,” for instance, has provided the name for both our football team and one of our favorite beers.

This weekend, that obsession will be on display for the world to see, as the city hosts the first International Edgar Allan Poe Festival. This tribute to the 19th-century literary giant who popularized horror fiction and some say invented the detective story hopes to attract Poe fans from all over. Among those helping stage the festival are representatives from Poe museums in Richmond, Va., and New York City — a welcome cooperative effort from cities that vie for primacy in their connection to the famed author, who met his future wife and died in Baltimore, grew up in Richmond and spent much of his later years in New York.

Set for Oct. 6-7 across from the Poe House and Museum on Amity Street, the festival will feature a range of Poe-related events, including readings and performances of some of his most famous works, a bus tour of Poe’s Baltimore (including a visit to his grave, where he rests forevermore), even a re-creation of his 1849 funeral.

To help set the mood for this weekend’s festivities, we asked a handful of prominent local Poe fans (plus a welcome visitor from Richmond) to share some of their thoughts on the poet/author/literary critic and inspiration for brooding artists everywhere.

Enrica Jang, executive director, Poe Baltimore/The Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum

What do you remember as your first encounter with E.A. Poe? I had to read Poe in school. Obviously I went to a GREAT school!

Why do you think he has endured as such a popular literary and cultural figure over the years? Poe writes about primal subjects (love, fear, death), and those subjects are enduring. But he also approaches them in unexpected ways — speaking through the point-of-view of a mad man, a murderer, a lost lover — rather than just an observer. I think the work leaves an indelible impression, which inspires new artists.

What one event would you really like to see at the International Edgar Allan Poe Festival? I’d like to see festival-goers use the event as an opportunity to make it their own. Costumes, maybe even impromptu readings or performances. This is an opportunity to learn about Poe’s life and works, and also to share in a live space with fellow Poe fanatics.

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun Jeff Jerome, curator emeritus of the Poe House, at the Poe Monument, where Edgar Allan Poe's body was moved in 1875. Jeff Jerome, curator emeritus of the Poe House, at the Poe Monument, where Edgar Allan Poe's body was moved in 1875. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Jeff Jerome, curator emeritus, the Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum

What do you remember as your first encounter with E.A. Poe? My first introduction to Poe was seeing the old Roger Corman/Vincent Price movies from the early ’60s! Here I was, this little child, watching on the big screen Vincent Price scare everyone in the audience including me. I was hooked after seeing these films. In 1977 I met Vincent Price and gave him a tour of the Poe House and the Poe Grave and catacombs. It was thrilling.

Why do you think he has endured as such a popular literary and cultural figure over the years? There is no one answer to this question. But I think it has to do with his mythical persona as a "weird dude" and his horror stories. They captivated people when he was alive and after he was dead. Here it is 2018 and he still haunts us. People from around the world can't get enough of him!

What one event would you really like to see at the International Edgar Allan Poe Festival? I had a meeting back in March with the director of the Poe House and she was picking my brain about the event and the idea of a funeral or viewing was brought up. I thought it was an excellent idea and it was discussed if Poe Baltimore could use my Poe corpse but as it turned out they created a new one which I think is a good idea. They needed their own Poe corpse. You can't have a big commemoration of his death without a body and a viewing!

Jerome was curator of the Poe House from 1979-2013.

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun Actor Tony Tsendeas, who plays Edgar Allan Poe, photographed at The Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum. Actor Tony Tsendeas, who plays Edgar Allan Poe, photographed at The Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Tony Tsendeas, actor

What do you remember as your first encounter with E.A. Poe? In the fourth or perhaps the fifth grade, we were given a scholastic books order form. Because of its lurid cover, "8 Tales of Terror by Edgar Allan Poe" caught my eye. I ordered it and was soon reading the stories with a dictionary at my side. As a 10-year-old boy and avid horror movie fan, I loved the true spine tingles the stories delivered. I loved the content and the form. The use of words I didn't know but sounded so right. When I looked them up, and some were not easy to find, I saw they were right, they were perfect. Years later we read "The Tell Tale Heart" in ninth grade. I remember thinking that this would be a terrific thing to do as a live performance. In the be careful of what you wish for department: I have since performed the piece about 500 times.

Why do you think he has endured as such a popular literary and cultural figure over the years? I think Poe had a particular insight into what we now call the "subconscious." He understood both the fragility and the tenacity of the human being, he understood obsession, loss and fear. He created work that is both art and entertainment, literature and pulp fiction, and he created it out of our very real fear of our own mortality.

What one event would you really like to see at the International Edgar Allan Poe Festival? Poe's works are so theatrical, so dramatic and so musical that they lend themselves quite nicely to being performed and being heard out loud. But anytime scholars, artists and people who love Poe get together to celebrate a very rare and wonderful legacy, it is a good time. It would even put a smile on Mr. Poe's often melancholy countenance.

Tsendeas has been performing Poe’s works for local audiences since the mid-’90s.

Steve Ruark / Associated Press Actor John Astin, who portrayed Gomez Addams on "The Addams Family" television series, speaks during a re-enactment of author Edgar Allan Poe's funeral Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009, in Baltimore. Actor John Astin, who portrayed Gomez Addams on "The Addams Family" television series, speaks during a re-enactment of author Edgar Allan Poe's funeral Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009, in Baltimore. (Steve Ruark / Associated Press)

John Astin, actor, theater program director and Homewood professor of the arts at the Johns Hopkins University

What do you remember as your first encounter with E.A. Poe? When I was 10 or 11 years old, my mother gave me The Purloined Letter to read. "What’s ‘purloined’ mean?" I asked. My mother, who had the largest active vocabulary of any person I have known, explained, and I read the story. When I finished, I was stunned. My eyes scanned the space around me, an upstairs bedroom in a tiny row house, looking for a location where a purloined letter might be hidden in plain sight. I remember that moment, and the look of the room so clearly that I am certain of my age at that time, for on my 12th birthday we moved away to the sleepy village of Bethesda.