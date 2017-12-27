Baltimore's arts scene figured prominently in the conversations that galvanized America in 2017

This was the year of observable change, of a discernible shift in the status quo. It was a year when social attitudes about sex and race that had been imperceptibly shifting for decades suddenly seemed to achieve cumulative mass, and pillars of American society — both literal and figurative — came toppling down.

One result has been numerous conversations between family members, friends, co-workers and even strangers in corporate boardrooms, at the breakfast table, and at the grocery store — and more often than not, the name of a Baltimore artist or arts organization has figured in that discussion.

When Netflix shut down production of “House of Cards,” the award-winning television show filmed in the Baltimore area, because of sexual harassment allegations made against the show’s star, Kevin Spacey, it made national news. Ditto when Baltimore artist Paul Rucker’s art exhibit of life-sized mannequins clad in Ku Klux Klan robes was deemed so potentially inflammatory that a Pennsylvania college closed the show to the public. More quietly, in the past year, the size 14 Randallstown native Liris Crosse became a leading face for new standards of physical beauty. Crosse, who been described as “the plus-sized Naomi Campbell,” was one of two full-figured models appearing on “Project Runway” to be invited in the season finale to pose for a digital spread in the fashion magazine, Marie Claire.

Below is a look at the arrivals and departures in the local arts scene in 2017, the triumphs and embarrassments, and the ways in which Baltimore was portrayed to the outside world on the small and large screens.

Controversies

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts twice became embroiled in controversies that made news this spring. In April, a legal wrangle over ownership of the trademarks to Light City Baltimore, the city’s 2-year-old festival of illuminated artworks, was settled out of court. BOPA retained the rights to the trademarks after paying an undisclosed sum to Justin Allen and Brooke Hall, the festival’s co-founders.

The following month, BOPA succumbed to community pressure and publicly un-invited author Rachel Dolezal from presenting her autobiography at the 2017 Baltimore Book Festival. Dolezal resigned in 2015 as president of the Spokane, Wash., chapter of the NAACP after it was revealed that she is a white woman who had portrayed herself as black. BOPA rescinded its invitation after more than 100 readers signed an online petition.

In August, the late author Tom Clancy’s former wife and his widow, Alexandra Clancy, put a new spin on a custody dispute. A lawsuit filed in Baltimore Circuit Court seeks to determine whether Clancy’s first wife, Wanda King, is entitled to money generated by books published posthumously that feature the late novelist’s most famous progeny — the fictitious spy Jack Ryan.

Shortly thereafter, officials at York College of Pennsylvania faced questions about why an institution dedicated to intellectual freedom was barring the public from Rucker’s “Rewind” exhibit. The college decided to limit attendance to the campus community and invited guests a few weeks after three people were killed and 35 injured during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

But the brouhaha with the greatest potential consequences for Maryland erupted in October amid a spate of sexual harassment allegations made against previously untouchable cultural pundits from movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to television host Charlie Rose.

Filming for the sixth season of “House of Cards” was temporarily suspended after actor Anthony Rapp claimed that in 1986, when he was 14 years old, Spacey threw him on a bed and then climbed on top of him. In a response to the allegations, Spacey said on Twitter he didn’t remember the incident, and then announced he was gay. He said if the allegations happened as Rapp described, Spacey owed Rapp an apology for “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” Since then, several men, including a former “House of Cards” production assistant and actor Richard Dreyfuss’ son have also made sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey. Netflix announced in early December that it would resume shooting an abbreviated, eight-episode of the final season in early 2018 without Spacey but starring Robin Wright as U.S. President Claire Underwood.

How the World Sees Baltimore

Charm City has long enjoyed a hold on the nation’s imagination disproportionate to its size. The city was the setting this year for at least seven films on the big and small screens that dealt directly or indirectly with race. One movie — “Step” a documentary by Owings Mills native Amanda Lipitz that follows members of the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women’s step team — has even generated Oscar buzz.

Other films of note include:

*The PBS documentary, “Accidental Courtesy” which followed Daryl Davis, an African-American musician and Maryland resident, who for the past 25 years has sought to befriend members of the Ku Klux Klan. The film aired in February and featured local activists Kwame Rose, Tariq Touré and J.C. Faulk.

*In April, Oprah Winfrey delivered a much-praised performance in the HBO movie, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.” Winfrey played the daughter of the title character, whose cancerous cells, harvested in 1951 without her knowledge, resulted in unprecedented medical breakthroughs.

*In June, “All Eyez on Me,” the biopic about rap icon Tupac Shakur was released — and was promptly blasted by Jada Pinkett Smith, his former classmate at Baltimore School for the Arts.