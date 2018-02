Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald, who painted the portrait of Michelle Obama for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, is scheduled to be featured today on the CBS Sunday Morning show.

The show’s website says that correspondent Alex Wagner will profile Sherald, who earned her MFA at Maryland Institute College of Art and remains based in Baltimore.

The show airs at 9 a.m.

