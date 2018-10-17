Finding a white whale: Coppin State professor might have confirmed lost Herman Melville manuscript

After 10 years of searching like Captain Ahab at sea, a Coppin State University professor believes he has found sufficient evidence to authenticate a lost Herman Melville manuscript.

Professor Roger Stritmatter believes an 1846 manuscript might be the American novelist’s lost work and plans to present his findings during a free Coppin State lecture this week, according to a university news release. The famed American novelist is best known for his literary masterpiece “Moby-Dick.”

The manuscript in question came from a more than 170-year-old correspondence, believed to have been written by Melville to his terminally ill brother, Gansevoort, the release states.

Stritmatter recently concluded that “forensic, literary, biographical and linguistic” evidence supports the manuscript’s authenticity, according to the release.

Four previous studies by the University of Buffalo Cedar-Fox forensics lab support the attribution, the release states.

Stritmatter also published his findings in the 2017 issue of the Journal of Forensic Document Examination, a peer-reviewed journal of the Association of Forensic Document Examiners.

Stritmatter is scheduled to provide a first look and discussion of the manuscript to an audience during the university’s free Charles Pryor Lecture Series Oct. 18 in the Cab Calloway room of the Parlett Moore Library from 3 p.m to 5 p.m.

