Erick Antonio Benitez named winner of 2018 Sondheim Artscape Prize

On the Baltimore Museum of Art’s first floor, there are relics from the United States’ Southern border. A child’s abandoned pink sandal. A dirty toothbrush. Crushed plastic jugs that once held people’s water as they struggled to make their way into this country from Mexico.

Artist Erick Antonio Benitez collected the artifacts during trips to the 1,954-mile border and used them as part of his immersive art installation, which aims to draw attention to the plight migrants face on their journey to the United States. His work was recognized Saturday night with this year’s Janet & Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize.

“This work is very timely and important to me,” said Benitez, a 30-year-old Baltimore-based artist. “I wanted to create something that would highlight the true realities” faced by people crossing the border.

Benitez came away with a $25,000 prize, which he says will help fund more trips south as he continues to expand his piece. The other five finalists — Nakeya Brown, Sutton Demlong, Nate Larson, Eunice Park and Stephen Towns — received $2,500 each.

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun Visitors last month are surrounded by Erick Antonio Benitez's work during an exhibition of the Sondheim Artscape Prize finalists at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Visitors last month are surrounded by Erick Antonio Benitez's work during an exhibition of the Sondheim Artscape Prize finalists at the Baltimore Museum of Art. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

One of the judges, Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary artist Kameelah Janan Rasheed, said Benitez’s work stood out for being beautiful in both concept and in form.

“I felt he was offering an intimacy and respect for the human involved,” she said. “There was a rigor and sincerity to everything he was doing.”

Benitez’s installation recreates part of the wall separating the U.S. and Mexico. The objects he collected are stuck in sand on either side of a tall fence post. Behind the structure, video transports the viewer to the border. A TV on the opposite wall plays interviews with people whose lives have changed there.

Benitez was inspired by his mother’s journey to this country. She fled violence in El Salvador in the 1980s and crossed the border while pregnant with her son.

The work of all six artists — which include paintings, sculptures and photographs — will remain on display at the museum through Aug. 5 in an exhibit for Sondheim finalists. The Sondheim Artscape Prize exhibition is produced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh told the artists their work “elevated art once again in the city of Baltimore.” The prize announcement comes a week before Artscape, the city’s annual outdoors arts festival.

Donna Drew Sawyer, the newly named CEO of BOPA, joked that Saturday night’s ceremony was her “coming out party.” She praised the artists for their creativity and for their contributions to the city’s art scene.

“It is an act of courage to reveal yourself through your work to a legion of strangers,” she said.

After accepting his prize, Benitez thanked the city, the museum and his mother.

“The work I’m doing couldn’t be at a better time,” he said, “to be able to provide a voice for those who are voiceless and struggling and oppressed.”

