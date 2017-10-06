Baltimore artist installs protest-inspired sculpture in Mondawmin

On the other side of a chain link fence, traffic moves on the same road that protesters walked following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray. Inside the fence, artist Matthew Gray stands with his latest sculpture, an aluminum mass entitled “Cache #1.”

“It’s very helter-skelter,” said Matthew Gray, his face covered in stubble and his palms in dirt. The piece, which he said is intentionally rickety-looking, symbolizes a pile of debris, the types of things that might be found after a protest, a riot or a battle. Aluminum stop signs jut out from the edges, as do picket fence materials and a police barricade. From the middle, a fog machine bellows out vapor, as if from tear gas canister.

The work, located at 2300 Reisterstown Road in West Baltimore’s Mondawmin neighborhood, “is born of these sounds and smells and people and the helicopters, in the intensity,” he said, over the honking of car horns on Reisterstown Road.

Though Gray acknowledges his historically significant backdrop, he said the piece isn’t overtly inspired by the unrest that broke out in the surrounding neighborhood after the death of Freddie Gray from injuries sustained in police custody, or any other specific event.

“I’d rather have it be ambiguous,” he said. “It would be easy to have a flaming Trump statue.”

Matthew Gray, 48, built the sculpture at a boutique shop called Gunnar, across the street. The sculptor, who grew up in Charles Village and lives there now, doesn’t have a permanent studio; he works on site-specific works around the world. A previous piece he created in Baltimore included an outdoor sculpture made entirely of candy.

By design, he said, “Cache #1” will get art patrons outside of the traditional gallery. “If you wanna come and see this work, you’ve got to take the ride and step out of … your comfort zone and come into the city.”

Across Reisterstown Road, Russell Epperson, 72, looked at the sculpture while he sat on his front stoop, eating a sandwich. “It attracts a lot of attention,” he said. “But other than that. … It’s just another piece of art, I guess.”

