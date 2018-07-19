What you need to know about Artscape 2018: Music schedule, road closures and more

Artscape, Baltimore’s annual free arts festival, returns for its 37th run this weekend. The three-day event features more than 150 fine artists and craft makers, live performances, and visual art exhibits. Here’s what you need to know.

The basics

» When: July 20-22. The festival runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

» Where: Midtown Belvedere, Bolton Hill and Station North, centered on Mount Royal Avenue, Charles Street and Cathedral Street

» How much: free

» The theme: Typically each Artscape has a guiding theme, but not this year. During “the year without a theme,” festival organizers are returning to the event’s roots and focusing on the art.

The road closures

The Baltimore Department of Transportation will roll out road closures throughout the week leading up to the festival. The following roads will be closed or partially closed:

» 7 a.m. July 16 to 4 p.m. July 24: 1300 block of Cathedral Street; 100 block of Dolphin Street; McMenchen, Malster and Dickson streets behind the MICA Bunting Center and Fox buildings; unit block and 1100-1600 blocks of West Mount Royal Avenue and the Interstate 83 exit ramp; unit block of East Mount Royal Avenue; 100 block of West Oliver Street; unit block and 100 block of West Preston Street; unit block of East Preston Street; and Rutter Street.

» 10 a.m. July 19 to 6 a.m. July 23: 1300-1800 blocks of North Charles Street; Lafayette Avenue; Lanvale Street; and East Preston Street. A special traffic chute will allow vehicles from Penn Drive to access the I-83 ramp during non-festival hours.

» 9 a.m. July 20 to 6 a.m. July 23: Falls Road from West Lafayette Avenue to Maryland Avenue; 1300-1800 blocks of Maryland Avenue, and the I-83 ramp; unit block of East North Avenue; Park Avenue/Biddle Street from Howard Street to Cathedral Street; and West Preston Street from Maryland Avenue to Cathedral Street.

The music

R&B girl group TLC, reggae band Toots and the Maytals and blues rocker ZZ Ward are headlining Artscape’s main stage this year. Here’s the schedule for the festival’s three stages:

Friday

MICA Main Stage (1400 Cathedral St.)

3:30 p.m.: Gamble’s Bride

4:30 p.m.: Cardinal Shehan School Choir

5:30 p.m. Von Vargas featuring various artists performing “Baltimore Cease Fire” song

6 p.m.: Joi Carter

7:30 p.m.: TLC

Morgan State University Festival Stage (Mount Royal Avenue near Lafayette Avenue)

Noon: Tayybandz

1:30 p.m.: Ms. Sara

3 p.m.: Gregory Goodman

4:30 p.m.: Ursula Ricks

6 p.m.: BeMaeva

7:30 p.m.: The Crawdaddies

Johns Hopkins University Station North Stage (Charles Street near North Avenue)

Noon: Baltimore City Public Schools performers

3:30 p.m.: Liberata

5 p.m.: Haze Mage

6:30 p.m.: Dead Atlantic

8 p.m.: To the Moon

9 p.m.: Kasper Burnstein (Artscape After Hours)

10 p.m.: Teddy Douglas (Artscape After Hours)

Saturday

MICA Main Stage

Noon: Rumba Club

1:30 p.m.: Ama Chandra

3 p.m. JaneliaSoul

4:30 p.m.: Davon Fleming

6 p.m.: Rufus Roundtree & Da Bmore Brass Factory

7:30 p.m.: Toots & the Maytals

Morgan State University Festival Stage

12:30 p.m.: QOK

2 p.m.: The Shrapnels

3:30 p.m.: Neptune XXI

5 p.m.: Super City

6:30 p.m.: Scotty P & the Love from Above

8 p.m.: This September

Johns Hopkins University Station North Stage

12:30 p.m.: Two Ton Twig

2 p.m.: Queen Wolf

3:30 p.m.: Neru Thee Fourth Fugee

5 p.m.: Squaring the Circle

6:30 p.m.: The Mayan Factor

8 p.m.: Casual Encounter

9 p.m.: Bmore Beat Club & DJ MooseJaw featuring the BeatClub Away Team (Artscape After Hours)

10 p.m.: DJ Class (Artscape After Hours)

Sunday

MICA Main Stage

11:30 a.m.: Reggie Wayne Morris

1 p.m.: Billy Price

2:30 p.m. ellen cherry

4 p.m.: Litz

5:30 p.m.: ZZ Ward

Morgan State University Festival Stage

Noon: King Adam

1:30 p.m.: Cora Sone

3 p.m.: Chandra & the Ryze Band

4:30 p.m.: Yam Yam

6 p.m.: Outcalls

Johns Hopkins University Station North Stage

Noon: F City

1:30 p.m.: Eze Jackson

3 p.m.: Essential Vybe

4:30 p.m.: Snakefeast

6 p.m.: Grayson Moon Band

The eats and drinks

» About 30 Maryland food vendors will be scattered throughout the festival, including Ekiben, the Urban Oyster, Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and Vegan Soul.

» Vendors will serve local brews from the Brewer’s Art and Monument City Brewing Co., as well as Natty Bohs, orange crushes and rose wine.

» The festival is placing a heightened emphasis on sustainability with a renewed push for recycling and the continuation of a ban on polystyrene containers. Paper straws will also be available upon request.

CAPTION Chris Becker, a chef and the former CEO of Bagby Restaurant Group, has died, according to a Towson funeral home. Chris Becker, a chef and the former CEO of Bagby Restaurant Group, has died, according to a Towson funeral home. CAPTION The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Monday afternoon that "The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead." The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Monday afternoon that "The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead."

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan