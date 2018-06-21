Artists explore American identity in Sondheim Artscape Prize exhibit

Perilous journeys under desperate circumstances. Travelers in a hurry shedding pieces of their lives. Newcomers who reshape the streets, towns and nation in which they have settled.
Immigration is on the minds of Americans in a big way right now, so perhaps it’s not surprising that Maryland artists also are preoccupied with the topic. Consider, for instance, the six finalists for the 2018 Janet & Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize whose works are on view through Aug. 5 at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
Artworks created by three finalists — Erick Antonio Benitez, Stephen Towns and Nate Larson — deal explicitly with the effect that immigrants are having on how America defines itself. Benitez has created an installation exploring items left behind by would-be illegal immigrants at the border between the U.S.and Mexico. Towns has fashioned a series of paintings inspired by the Middle Passage and the brutal conditions aboard the slave ships. And Larson has embarked upon a project to explore how the influx of immigrants over the centuries is slowly pulling thenation’s population south and west.
The theme also is present (though less overtly) in the works of the other two other finalists: the painter Eunice Park and the photographer Nakeya Brown. Only the abstract sculptures by Sutton Demlong head off in a different direction.
Exhibit curator Cecilia Wichmann said the artists were struck by the thematic thread that ran through their pieces.
“When the exhibit was being installed, there were a lot of conversations among the artists about how their work in different ways deals with the great complexities of the American identity,” Wichmann said, “with the borders and boundaries and exchanges. Our national identity shifts monthly or hourly and is constantly being redefined and renegotiated.”
The winner of the $25,000 prize will be announced at the museum on July 14.
Exploring the border
A toothbrush sticks vertically out of a pile of sand that’s been strewn on the floor of the Baltimore Museum of Art.
Nearby are a pair of child’s pink plastic sandals, two flattened water jugs tied together with twine and a towel. Behind looms a floor-to-ceiling double wooden fence.
Erick Antonio Benitez found these objects when he traveled the entire U.S. border between the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean in 2015 and 2016. The 29-year-old Baltimore artist was inspired by his mother’s ordeal.
A native of El Salvador, she was determined to enter the U.S. — illegally if necessary — when she was pregnant to give him opportunities she never had.
“She was in the desert for two weeks,” Benitez said. “People she was traveling with died.”
The installation recreates a section of the wall that separates the U.S. and Mexico. Behind it runs a video Benitez shot as he traversed the 1,954-mile border. On the opposite wall is a small monitor that focuses on the refugees living in migrant shelters and the workers trying to help them. Visitors can put on headphones and listen to interviews Benitez conducted with border agents and migrants.
Benitez’ mother will view the installation this weekend for the first time.
“I’m really excited to have her see it,” Benitez said. “If she overcame all these obstacles to give me a better life, there isn’t anything I shouldn’t be able to do. I’m working hard to make her proud.”
The politics of hair
The photographer Nakeya Brown was cradling her infant daughter in 2012 when she first envisioned a project exploring the fraught relationship between black women’s hair and their self-esteem.
“She had soft, silky, straight newborn hair, but I knew it wasn’t going to stay that way,” the 30-year-old Laurel resident said. “My hair is very thick and curly, and I thought, ‘How am I going to prepare her for being judged for the way her hair looks?’ I thought about the way standards of hair and beauty shape your sense of self.”
When she was growing up, Brown was told that if she wanted to succeed in the corporate world, she would have to chemically straighten or braid her locks to approximate white womens’ styles — a process that’s time-consuming, expensive and often painful. Today, Brown, who has a master’s degree in fine arts from The George Washington University, sports an exuberant mop of ombre curls.
She has created a dozen subliminally off-kilter digital photographs featuring hair care products and techniques. These still-life compositions pop against flat backgrounds of saturated colorsthat hearken back to the pre-feminist mid-20th century.
In one photograph, an oven mitt, burner grate and hot comb are juxtaposed against a background of cotton candy pink. In another, a woman’s hair obscures her face as she lowers more than two feet of box braids into a pot of hot water to seal the ends.
“The global hair market is a multi-billion-dollar industry,” Brown said. “The politics around hair can be debilitating to your sense of self. But there’s a lot to be learned by talking about it publicly.”
Faces of slaves
The artist Stephen Towns' big year keeps getting increasingly fabulous and surreal.
In March, the 38-year-old Baltimorean landed his first show in a museum. His ravishing story quilts inspired by the Nat Turner slave rebellion of 1831 are showcased through Sept. 2 in the Baltimore Museum of Art, will travel to Los Angeles and were praised in The New York Times. Now, a new painting series that contains fabric swatches is a finalist for the Sondheim Artscape Prize.
“I have the freedom to experiment more now knowing that people will see my work,” said Towns, who has a bachelor’s degree in painting from the University of South Carolina. “But I was afraid of this particular installation because it’s so different from the Nat Turner quilts.”
The 13 painted panels were inspired by the slave ships that sailed to the Americas between the 16th and mid-19th centuries. The five center panels are curved to resemble the cross-section of a ship’s hull and are set in Africa during the slave trade. They are flanked by eight rectangular canvasses that feature contemporary African-American adults standing behind a baby in a floating reed basket. These panels meld the present day United States with the Biblical story of Moses.
Like some of Towns’ earlier work, these canvasses are decked out like Eastern Orthodox icons. Each person’s head is surrounded by a halo and emerges from a gold leaf background.
Each panel includes butterflies, a symbol of hope for the artist. The butterflies in the central panels are a species of blue butterfly found in Ghana, while the butterflies on the side panels are North American monarchs.
“We’ve survived so much: the Middle Passage, slavery, and Jim Crow,” Towns said. “I wanted to pay homage to our power and our strength.”
From her mind’s eye
The Korean-born Eunice Park spent her adult life determined not to paint. But faces kept crowding her imagination. Eventually, she surrendered and began creating strikingly evocative and original canvasses almost in spite of herself.
“They are so overworked,” the 60-year-old Park said. “They are over-processed, rancid. These acrylic paints wash right off. I scraped off the paint and scrubbed them with a bathroom brush. But the faces rose up from underneath.”
The faces she draws — often of indeterminate race or gender — appear sketched quickly, almost brutally. A portrait might be marked by random jabs of blue. But in a few economical lines, a personality emerges. Park’s people and even the occasional animals (a bird, a monkey) are energetic and mysterious, sinister and sly, with independent minds and complicated pasts.
She moved to the U.S. with her family in her early teens. A junior high school art teacher provided her with her first set of paints, and young Eunice began expressing thoughts with color and shape that she couldn’t say in her imperfect English.
In the early 1980s, she received a full scholarship to Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania’s Academy of the Fine Arts but dropped out after a few years. Park moved to Parkville and supported her family by working in dry cleaning shops.
“I was always doodling,” she said. “If my children left their notebooks behind and they had empty pages, I’d fill them in.”
About 15 years ago, Park’s daughter gave her art supplies for Mother’s Day. They sat untouched for more than a decade. Her daughter told her mother she’d pay her if she completed even a single canvas, with one stipulation: no faces.
“I came home and did nine paintings of faces,” Park said. “Some belong to people who are homeless and some to people who are mentally challenged. Some I’ve never seen before. But they are like family or friends I’ve known all my life.”
Population art
The photographer Nate Larson, 40, has embarked on a project that he expects to take him years — photographing life in the roughly two dozen cities and towns that since 1790 have served as U.S. population medians.
Each decade, census officials designate a residential center, the point through which a north-south line and an east-west line would cross, dividing the total number of Americans in half. In 1790, that epicenter was Chestertown, Md., and each decade since, it has drifted to the southwest. In 1800, the midpoint was in Ellicott City before leaving Maryland for good. By 2020, the median is projected to be near Hartville, Missouri.
Initially, the westward pull resulted from the nation’s rapid geographic expansion. Now, Larson thinks, it’s caused by the influx of mostly Spanish-speaking immigrants into such states as Texas and California.
“The current administration wants to add a citizenship question to the census,” he said. “If that goes through, I’m curious whether that will mean that the center of the population will shift farther east.”
Larson is a member of the photography faculty at the Maryland Institute, College of Art. He has been a finalist for the Artscape Prize twice before.
He began working intensively on this project about two years ago. Larson has visited each epicenter briefly and has spent up to a month in four. He gets to know the landscape and his neighbors before creating intimate black-and-white portraits of people and places. Eventually, he will also collect oral histories. The Sondheim show includes photographs taken in seven median cities, including Ellicott City.
“The current administration has shaken up my notion of our national identity,” he said.
”I wanted to get the real sense of the country — not that there’s any one ‘real.’ I’m trying to understand what America is in 2018 and how the current presidential administration does or does not reflect that.”
Defying physics
Visitors to the Baltimore Museum of Art might find themselves crawling on their hands and knees, peering at a white beam elevated a few inches off the ground, trying to figure out how the sculptor Sutton Demlong did it.
The 28-year-old Baltimorean’s enigmatic creations seemingly defy the laws of gravity, not to mention common sense.
Consider, for instance, that beam. It is perched on the two tiniest supports imaginable — a peg at one end, while at the other, it intersects a blade of charcoal-painted wood that’s about as wide as a knife and balanced vertically. A large half-hoop, anchored to the white beam at either end, tilts precariously to one side. A long pink tassel suspended from the hoop’s center dangles nearly to the floor. There’s nary a nail or a drop of glue in sight. It all fits together like pieces in a puzzle.
The whole configuration ought to come toppling down. But, somehow it remains erect.
How the heck did he do it?
“I’ve always liked puzzles,” said Demlong, who graduated in 2016 from the Maryland Institute, College of Art. “I’m a very haptic learner and building sculptures is an excuse for me to solve problems with my hands.”
Each sculpture in the show poses a different physical problem, usually about balance. These abstract artworks also nod to centuries-old methods of crafting furniture with joinery techniques executed so precisely that no metal fasteners were required. It’s Demlong’s way of erasing the distinction between art for art’s sake and beautifully made furniture or tools.
“In the art world, ‘craft’ has become a bad word,” he said. “I’m trying to update the notion and make it fun.”