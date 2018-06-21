Artists explore American identity in Sondheim Artscape Prize exhibit

Perilous journeys under desperate circumstances. Travelers in a hurry shedding pieces of their lives. Newcomers who reshape the streets, towns and nation in which they have settled.

Immigration is on the minds of Americans in a big way right now, so perhaps it’s not surprising that Maryland artists also are preoccupied with the topic. Consider, for instance, the six finalists for the 2018 Janet & Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize whose works are on view through Aug. 5 at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Artworks created by three finalists — Erick Antonio Benitez, Stephen Towns and Nate Larson — deal explicitly with the effect that immigrants are having on how America defines itself. Benitez has created an installation exploring items left behind by would-be illegal immigrants at the border between the U.S.and Mexico. Towns has fashioned a series of paintings inspired by the Middle Passage and the brutal conditions aboard the slave ships. And Larson has embarked upon a project to explore how the influx of immigrants over the centuries is slowly pulling thenation’s population south and west.

The theme also is present (though less overtly) in the works of the other two other finalists: the painter Eunice Park and the photographer Nakeya Brown. Only the abstract sculptures by Sutton Demlong head off in a different direction.

Exhibit curator Cecilia Wichmann said the artists were struck by the thematic thread that ran through their pieces.

“When the exhibit was being installed, there were a lot of conversations among the artists about how their work in different ways deals with the great complexities of the American identity,” Wichmann said, “with the borders and boundaries and exchanges. Our national identity shifts monthly or hourly and is constantly being redefined and renegotiated.”

The winner of the $25,000 prize will be announced at the museum on July 14.

Exploring the border

A toothbrush sticks vertically out of a pile of sand that’s been strewn on the floor of the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Nearby are a pair of child’s pink plastic sandals, two flattened water jugs tied together with twine and a towel. Behind looms a floor-to-ceiling double wooden fence.

Erick Antonio Benitez found these objects when he traveled the entire U.S. border between the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean in 2015 and 2016. The 29-year-old Baltimore artist was inspired by his mother’s ordeal.

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun Visitors take in an installation by Erick Antonio Benitez. Visitors take in an installation by Erick Antonio Benitez. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

A native of El Salvador, she was determined to enter the U.S. — illegally if necessary — when she was pregnant to give him opportunities she never had.

“She was in the desert for two weeks,” Benitez said. “People she was traveling with died.”

The installation recreates a section of the wall that separates the U.S. and Mexico. Behind it runs a video Benitez shot as he traversed the 1,954-mile border. On the opposite wall is a small monitor that focuses on the refugees living in migrant shelters and the workers trying to help them. Visitors can put on headphones and listen to interviews Benitez conducted with border agents and migrants.

Benitez’ mother will view the installation this weekend for the first time.

“I’m really excited to have her see it,” Benitez said. “If she overcame all these obstacles to give me a better life, there isn’t anything I shouldn’t be able to do. I’m working hard to make her proud.”

The politics of hair

The photographer Nakeya Brown was cradling her infant daughter in 2012 when she first envisioned a project exploring the fraught relationship between black women’s hair and their self-esteem.

“She had soft, silky, straight newborn hair, but I knew it wasn’t going to stay that way,” the 30-year-old Laurel resident said. “My hair is very thick and curly, and I thought, ‘How am I going to prepare her for being judged for the way her hair looks?’ I thought about the way standards of hair and beauty shape your sense of self.”

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun Nakeya Brown's archival inkjet prints from the series "The Refutation of Good Hair" (2012). Nakeya Brown's archival inkjet prints from the series "The Refutation of Good Hair" (2012). (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

When she was growing up, Brown was told that if she wanted to succeed in the corporate world, she would have to chemically straighten or braid her locks to approximate white womens’ styles — a process that’s time-consuming, expensive and often painful. Today, Brown, who has a master’s degree in fine arts from The George Washington University, sports an exuberant mop of ombre curls.

She has created a dozen subliminally off-kilter digital photographs featuring hair care products and techniques. These still-life compositions pop against flat backgrounds of saturated colorsthat hearken back to the pre-feminist mid-20th century.

In one photograph, an oven mitt, burner grate and hot comb are juxtaposed against a background of cotton candy pink. In another, a woman’s hair obscures her face as she lowers more than two feet of box braids into a pot of hot water to seal the ends.

“The global hair market is a multi-billion-dollar industry,” Brown said. “The politics around hair can be debilitating to your sense of self. But there’s a lot to be learned by talking about it publicly.”

Faces of slaves

The artist Stephen Towns' big year keeps getting increasingly fabulous and surreal.

In March, the 38-year-old Baltimorean landed his first show in a museum. His ravishing story quilts inspired by the Nat Turner slave rebellion of 1831 are showcased through Sept. 2 in the Baltimore Museum of Art, will travel to Los Angeles and were praised in The New York Times. Now, a new painting series that contains fabric swatches is a finalist for the Sondheim Artscape Prize.

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun Paintings by Stephen Towns are among those in an exhibit of Sondheim Artscape Prize finalists. Paintings by Stephen Towns are among those in an exhibit of Sondheim Artscape Prize finalists. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

“I have the freedom to experiment more now knowing that people will see my work,” said Towns, who has a bachelor’s degree in painting from the University of South Carolina. “But I was afraid of this particular installation because it’s so different from the Nat Turner quilts.”

The 13 painted panels were inspired by the slave ships that sailed to the Americas between the 16th and mid-19th centuries. The five center panels are curved to resemble the cross-section of a ship’s hull and are set in Africa during the slave trade. They are flanked by eight rectangular canvasses that feature contemporary African-American adults standing behind a baby in a floating reed basket. These panels meld the present day United States with the Biblical story of Moses.

Like some of Towns’ earlier work, these canvasses are decked out like Eastern Orthodox icons. Each person’s head is surrounded by a halo and emerges from a gold leaf background.

Each panel includes butterflies, a symbol of hope for the artist. The butterflies in the central panels are a species of blue butterfly found in Ghana, while the butterflies on the side panels are North American monarchs.

“We’ve survived so much: the Middle Passage, slavery, and Jim Crow,” Towns said. “I wanted to pay homage to our power and our strength.”