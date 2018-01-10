At Peabody jazz: discrimination allegations, a forced ouster — and new hope

Trumpeter Sean Jones will arrive as the jazz chairman at the Peabody Institute this fall with a long, sterling resume: brass department chair at the Berklee College of Music, artistic director of Carnegie Hall’s NYO Jazz, board member of the Jazz Education Network, former lead trumpeter with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, eight albums, and performances with the likes of Nancy Wilson, Jimmy Heath and Herbie Hancock.

His hiring — announced Tuesday afternoon — comes not a moment too soon for the jazz department of America’s oldest (and one of its most prestigious) musical conservatories, which has been riven by jarring — some would say calamitous -- changes.

The former chairman, Gary Thomas, also is an international jazz superstar who possesses a resume that few other living jazz players can rival. What’s more, unlike Jones, Thomas is a native Baltimorean — a plus for an institution like the Johns Hopkins University, which prides itself on investing in local talent.

Last year, Thomas sent a letter to the conservatory alleging discrimination, amid perceptions that the jazz department had become a poisonous environment. In August, Thomas was forced to resign; he was one of three of the department’s seven faculty members to step down in the past 18 months.

Though jazz is a historically African-American musical form, there have been few black faces in the jazz department’s classrooms. The department’s faculty roster listed just one African-American teacher for the fall semester. Of the 12 students currently enrolled in the jazz program, graduate student Julian Brezon identified three of his classmates as black. (Peabody said it doesn’t release demographic data for small departments.)

During the fall term, students, alumni and observers had hoped that the imminent announcement of a jazz chair would bring stability and growth to the beleaguered department.

“We had Gary Thomas, a guy who is black and who was raised in Cherry Hill and who played with Miles Davis,” lamented City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who has taken private music lessons from Thomas. “When Herbie Hancock needed a sax man, he would call Gary. Now, we have a faculty that with one exception is all white. Even on the surface, that’s really unsettling.”

Jones, 39, is African-American. He was not available to comment Tuesday on the announcement, but said in a news release, “Peabody is at a crucial point in its history as a beacon of music education and curator of American Music. It has the unique opportunity to support the codification and curation of America’s indigenous art form not just in word, but in deed! … I am thrilled to be afforded the opportunity to help lead this storied institution into the future of American music education.”

Peabody’s dean, Fred Bronstein, said Jones’ hiring would bring "new energy" to the program and its recruiting.

“He was just a terrific combination of performance skills, teaching skills, the way he engaged with students,” Bronstein said. “The program is really important at Peabody, and we want it to be absolutely top-notch, so we just think he’s absolutely the right person right now to lead the way.”

Bronstein declined to say whether he and Jones discussed the recent controversy during the hiring process.

“We really focused on the future of the program,” Bronstein said.

Thomas’ departure had sent shock waves through the school. The 57-year-old musician had overcame a childhood in the impoverished Cherry Hill neighborhood to play the tenor saxophone with the likes of jazz greats Miles Davis and Wynton Marsalis. He founded the Peabody jazz department in 2001 and became the first African-American department chairman in the conservatory’s history.

The upheaval is symptomatic of the historic tension nationwide between classical music and jazz departments in public universities and private conservatories. Some see it as a struggle for dwindling resources between two musical traditions created by different cultural groups and marred by lingering vestiges of institutional racism.

Before Jones’ hiring, Bronstein said that 18 percent of faculty members hired by the conservatory for the current academic year are minorities.

During this transitional year, he said, Peabody’s jazz department has received 52 applications for admission for the 2018-19 academic year,a marked increase from the 29 it received for the current school year.

Nonetheless, the departures of three elite musicians have left in the lurch the jazz students currently enrolled in the conservatory and paying the $46,328 annual tuition.

Many had turned down other jazz schools. There have been complaints that some of the interim faculty members who have been temporarily appointed (one of whom is a current doctoral candidate at Peabody) are professionally their peers, not their superiors.

“The whole point of going to Peabody is who you’re going to study with,” Brezon said last month. “I’m not going to Peabody to take musical theory. I came to study with Gary. Some of the people they appointed to teach on an interim basis are at about the same level of musicianship as I am.”

Thomas began teaching at Peabody in 1996, and he didn’t merely train students — he created disciples. Peabody is part of Hopkins, and in 2012, Thomas picked up one of 13 coveted campus-wide excellence in teaching awards. Former students don’t just praise Thomas. They rave about him.

“Gary Thomas taught me everything I know about music and raised me as a man from the age of 14,” said one former student, Dontae Winslow, a trumpet player who works with such celebrities as Justin Timberlake and Queen Latifah. “Gary not only saved my life, he saved a bunch of other people’s lives.”

Thomas’ forced departure was especially jolting because he occupied an endowed chair, which in academia is the equivalent of a federal judgeship. Absent a compelling reason to the contrary, it’s usually an appointment for life.

Thomas declined to discuss the circumstances under which he left Peabody. But The Baltimore Sun obtained a 38-page letter that Thomas’ attorney, William H. “Billy” Murphy, sent to Peabody. It’s unclear how the claim was resolved; a Peabody spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on personnel matters.”

The letter contains a number of disturbing accusations about the way Thomas was treated by other faculty members who, it says, on at least three occasions mistook him for a garage attendant, waved their keys in the air, and asked him to park their cars.

Jazz guitarist Kevin B. Clark, a former Peabody student, witnessed one of these incidents. He said he saw a faculty member walk through a gated entrance with a student. Thomas was several paces behind him; both men had previously served on the same academic committee.

But, the other teacher “quickly closed the gate behind him before Gary could walk through,” Clark said. “That sends a message.”