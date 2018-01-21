Art museums, in Baltimore and beyond, let web pass them by. Now, they're starting to catch on

We never noticed before, but David Letterman is a dead ringer for Henry Walters, co-founder of the local museum that bears his name. Maybe it’s that Old Testament beard. And Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh bears a striking resemblance to a woman with a flower in her hair captured in Diego Rivera’s 1955 watercolor, “Ín the Market of Papantia.”

And John Waters? That one was almost too easy. Apparently, the artwork the filmmaker most closely resembles hangs in the National Portrait Gallery. It’s a painting the artist Joseph Sheppard created of — wait for it — John Waters.

These conclusions are courtesy of a new feature on an app of the Google Arts & Culture project that allows users to find their (or a friend’s) art-world look-alikes by comparing selfies with portraits from the project’s online database. Since that feature was added to the app last month, it has become a cultural phenomenon. More than 30 million Americans, including such celebrities as actress Kate Hudson and television personality Ryan Seacrest have searched for and found their art world twins. In the process, they’ve often been introduced to artworks they didn’t know existed.

The speed with which the app became part of the cultural zeitgeist demonstrates that ordinary people are interested in encountering art online. And the program — the brainchild not of museum professionals but of computer geeks — illustrates the extent to which technology represents a huge missed opportunity for art institutions seeking to reverse a worrisome decline in physical visits and prove their relevance in today’s world.

Art museums are perhaps the last major institution in America to fully embrace the internet. They have taken at best baby steps to serve a potentially massive online audience. Too often, they behave as though the World Wide Web didn’t exist — both internationally and in Baltimore, where just 23.3 percent of the total artworks are online.

“I don’t think museums really understand how huge the Internet is or how much attention and curiosity a couple of billion people can have,” said Michael Peter Edson, co-founder of the United Nations’ museum-in-progress. “There’s just an enormous, humongous, gigantic audience out there connected to the internet that is starving for good ideas, authentic ideas, and they want to learn.”

That’s why Edson founded the Museum for the United Nations — UN Live. When it launches sometime this year, the museum will primarily focus on engaging a global online audience, though people will eventually also be able to visit a building in Denmark.

About 77 percent of American adults own a smartphone and more than half own a tablet, according to a survey conducted in November 2016 by the Pew Research Center. Slightly more (78 percent) own a home computer. Some of these users are eager to experience old and new art world masterpieces. But they prefer to do at least some browsing online.

For instance, the visual arts are essential to 19-year-old Ruby Miller, who grew up in Baltimore and attends art school in New York. Paintings, sculptures and photographs are how she makes sense of the world. But Miller consumes most art online. Though she occasionally visits museums in person, it’s mostly to fulfill class projects. For Miller and her friends, the traditional museum world moves too slowly.

“I enjoy museums,” she says, “but they’re a bit impractical because of the time it takes to visit. I follow a lot of different artists on Instagram and get updates on their progress. A lot of art being made these days doesn’t need to be seen in person.”

Before museums can even begin to interact with an online audience, they first have to put something onscreen for that audience to look at. So, taking digital photos and posting them online is the essential first step for museums seeking to connect with the Ruby Millers of the world.

Right now, that’s a problem. The only way to experience most of civilization’s treasures is by hopping on a plane to the country where they’re located. Today, just a small fraction of the world’s cultural treasures can be viewed onscreen. No one knows precisely how small that fraction is, because no one has ever counted how many artworks exist globally. But it’s safe to say it’s tiny.

Google Arts & Culture is the most ambitious art digitization initiative in history, but it more or less started from scratch. In 2011, the Google Cultural Institute persuaded 17 major museums to put super high-resolution images of about 1,000 gloriously detailed artworks online. Now, about 1,500 museums internationally are participating in the project. With a few taps on a smartphone, users can get close enough to about 2,000 of the 400,000 pieces to examine individual brush strokes.

But that’s still just one-fifth of the paintings and sculptures owned by a single institution, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Our collecting institutions have a moral obligation to step up to the challenge,” Edson said. “If we can’t do that, then we should get out of the way and give the money and reputation and artworks to someone who can.”

In Baltimore, just 34,000 of the 146,000 paintings and sculptures owned by the city’s four major art museums are online. An even smaller number — about 6,650 — are on display in the city or are on tour and can be viewed when the host museums are open.

That means roughly three out of four artifacts are essentially unavailable to the public.

Experts say that museums are doing a gigantic disservice — not just to potential audiences, but to themselves.

“To succeed in today’s world, museums must combine the physical and digital experiences, the visits in-person and online,” said Sreenath Sreenivasan, a consultant on social and digital media to cultural institutions such as the Louvre. He’ll also be a featured speaker at Light City, Baltimore’s annual festival of illuminated (and illuminating) artworks and ideas, on April 20.

“What people want more than anything are experiences,” he said. “They want to learn about things online first, and then go in person. Every other industry has understood that and is pushing ahead. If museums don’t learn how to make those connections, they won’t be part of the global cultural conversation and will continue to fall behind.”

He said that when museums have tiptoed into tech, they’ve tended to focus exclusively on designing apps that enhance the experience of those already inside their walls instead of hooking people who are exploring online what museums have to offer, people who potentially could be enticed to visit in person.

As he put it: “Museum officials need to think about the before, during and after of their visitors’ journeys. Too often, they’re just thinking about the ‘during.’ ”

It’s only since Google Art was launched in 2011 that museums have made a serious effort to put their collections online.