Fells Point Corner Theatre cancels 'A Christmas Carol,' citing 'troubling' circumstances

Citing “a complex and troubling set of circumstances,” officials of the Fells Point Corner Theatre and the Collaborative Theatre have canceled their run of “A Christmas Carol,” which was scheduled to begin Friday.

In a carefully worded announcement posted on the theater’s website, officials said the “the accumulation of new information has presented us with no option but to cancel in this late stage.”

The announcement did not specify the “circumstances” that led to the decision, but added, “we feel it is important to express our gratitude to the Baltimore Theatre Community for holding not only our companies, but everyone, to a higher standard of accountability and responsibility, as we all strive, together, to foster a safer and more inclusive community.”

Ticketholders for the production, which was scheduled to run through Dec. 31, will be “contacted directly regarding a refund,” the announcement said.

Efforts to reach Fells Point Corner Theatre president Andrew Porter and “A Christmas Carol” director Mark Franceschini were unsuccessful Thursday afternoon. A publicist for the theater referred questions to Porter.

