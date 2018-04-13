Baltimore Museum of Art to sell artworks by Andy Warhol, other 20th century masters

The Baltimore Museum of Art announced Friday that is selling seven artworks by such 20th century masters as Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg and Franz Kline to make way for pieces by contemporary artists.

Going on the auction block at Sotheby’s in May are two artworks by Warhol (“Oxidation Painting” from 1978 and “Hearts” from 1979) and one each by Kline (“Green Cross” from 1956) and Rauschenberg (“Bank Job” from 1979). Rounding out the seven are three paintings by lesser-known artists: Kenneth Noland’s “Lapis Lazuli” from 1963 and “In-Vital” from 1982, along with Jules Olitski’s “Before Darkness II” from 1973.

It’s not known what price these artworks are expected to fetch.

“In each case, the museum currently holds stronger works by the same artist, and in some cases, more significant versions from the same series or stage of the artist’s career,” the museum said in a news release. “The funds raised will be used exclusively for the acquisition of works from 1943 or later, allowing the museum to strengthen and fill gaps within its collection.”

During the same meeting in which the museum’s board of trustees announced that it was selling the seven artworks, it also approved the purchase of nine artworks by contemporary artists, several of whom are black.

Museum director Christopher Bedford has spoken often of the necessity of ensuring that museums reflect the population of the cities in which they are located. Though the city of Baltimore is 63.7 percent black, according to 2010 census data, its flagship contemporary museum owns relatively few artworks by African-American artists.

The purchases will be one small step toward diversifying the museum’s collection. Among them are works by the artists Mark Bradford, John T. Scott and Jack Whitten, who are African-American, and Zanele Muholi, who is a South African photographer, videographer and installation artist. The museum also purchased pieces by artists Sara VanDerBeek and Trevor Paglen, who are white.

The seven artworks being sold all were created by white men.

The process of selling artworks from a museum collection, known as “deacquisitioning” is done rarely and can be controversial. In 1988, the BMA’s “Olive by Red” by the abstract master Mark Rothko brought in $950,000 was sold at auction by Sotheby’s. In that case, the museum had received a 1957 painting by Rothko — “Black on Red” as a gift.

A few years later, the attempted sale of an entire collection of 20,000 French prints by such masters as Eugene Delacroix and Mary Cassatt shocked the nation’s cultural community and ended up in court. The BMA and the Walters Art Museum sued the Maryland Institute, College of Art in an effort to block the sale of the George A. Lucas Collection. The issue was resolved the following year after the BMA purchased the Lucas Collection from MICA.

