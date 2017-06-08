On a trip to Venice, art is inescapable

Venice, Italy — On a recent spring evening as I waited for the 4.1 vaporetto line — part of Venice’s system of floating buses — passing boats generated waves that caused the dock on which I was standing to rock slightly.

My right side rose a few centimeters and then fell, followed moments later by my left side. That’s when I finally identified the sensation I’d been experiencing since I arrived:

I could feel Venice shifting beneath my feet.

This ancient city consists of 118 islands, each linked by man-made bridges that creak and sway in response to footsteps from above and currents from below. As a city that makes a set of constant, subtle adjustments, Venice is well-suited to serve as the center of the international art world, itself in a state of perpetual flux.

Venice is perhaps at its most influential during the six months of every two years when it hosts the Venice Biennale, the world’s most prestigious international art festival. The Biennale (running through Nov. 26) often is described as “the Olympics of the Art World,” and the honor of putting together the U.S. entry for the 57th exhibition went to the Baltimore Museum of Art, which presented the works of the Los Angeles-based painter Mark Bradford.

What happens in Venice during this period determines the direction of the world’s art market in the near future. During the weeks before the opening, the international press gossips about the contestants with the same avidity that film critics devote to the Academy Awards.

But even when the Biennale is closed, there’s no denying that the arts are the main force driving Venice. I can think of no other city where the act of looking is so physical and full-bodied an experience. Most people think of looking as a primarily mental activity. But in Venice, you’re bombarded by views that are forever making you crane your neck or balance on tiptoe or suck in your breath.

Since the city was founded around 400 A.D. (eventually becoming a thriving maritime and banking center) no surface has been left sans ornament.

In the tourist area, San Marco, baroque excess piles sublimely atop baroque excess, starting with the domed, gabled, crenellated and turreted St. Mark’s Basilica. Seeking to rest their eyes for a moment, visitors might turn their heads — only to be confronted with the Doge’s Palace, which resembles a really big lace handkerchief made from pink and white marble.

But to its credit, the city doesn’t reserve its loveliness for only the rich and privileged. Venice is democratic in its charms. Even the relatively modest outlying neighborhoods where shopkeepers live and students hang out are crammed with captivating views.

Caption Headliners were announced for the 36th annual Artscape. Headliners were announced for the 36th annual Artscape. Caption Steve Roop, owner of Portside, makes orange crushes and talks about the history behind them. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun) Steve Roop, owner of Portside, makes orange crushes and talks about the history behind them. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

A stone lion’s head (the symbol of Venice) peers down on visitors walking down a crooked medieval street near the Fundamenta Nova that’s almost too narrow for two people to walk abreast. An “ordinary” little canal backs up to a middle-class home adorned with windows featuring Byzantine-style inflected arches, painted white to contrast with the red brick. The decorative spires rising above the roof bring to mind a chessboard set with rooks and pawns.

Visitors whose taste runs to Renaissance art won’t want to miss the Basilica of Santa Maria Gloriosa dei Frari in the San Polo district, where the painter Titian (born Tiziano Vecelli) is buried. The basilica is crammed with artworks by Giovanni Bellini, the sculptor nicknamed “Donatello” (Donato di Niccolo di Betto Bardi) and of course, Titian, whose monumental “The Assumption of the Virgin” hangs over the altar.

After leaving the Frari, walk around the corner to the Scuola Grande di San Rocco. Renaissance painter Jacopo Comin (better known as Tintoretto) spent 23 years creating more than 50 works — the largest collection of his paintings in the world — that cover this 15th-century building. The walls and ceiling are so thick with gold leaf they glow even without supplemental light.

From the Scuola, take the vaporetto to the Dorsoduro district and tour the church of San Sebastiano. Its plain facade belies the dazzling art within, most notably a cycle of sumptuous paintings by Veronese (born Paolo Caliari) of scenes from the Book of Esther.

Didier Descouens / HANDOUT The main chapel of the Scuola Grande di San Rocco in Venice. The main chapel of the Scuola Grande di San Rocco in Venice. (Didier Descouens / HANDOUT) (Didier Descouens / HANDOUT)

But vacationers who prefer contemporary art will want to start their visit at the Biennale. The mammoth festival is held in the eastern part of the city at two sites (the Giardini and the Arsenale) that are a 10-minute walk apart and separated by one vaporetto stop.

The Giardini is where most of the 86 national pavilions are located, and in concept and tone, it’s not unlike the U.S. Senate, where every entity gets equal representation regardless of size. The exhibit’s setting in a grove of trees (“giardini” is the Italian word for “gardens”) creates a contemplative mood. As guests stroll from pavilion to pavilion, the pace is leisurely.

Actually, it’s maybe just a bit too leisurely. Long lines, with wait times of an hour or more, can form outside popular pavilions, so some strategic planning is advisable. Buy tickets online in advance (labiennale.org/en/art/tickets) and plan on hitting the busiest pavilions each day at around 10 a.m., when the show opens, or after Labor Day, when the city starts to empty out.

A must-visit stop for Marylanders is the U.S. pavilion where Bradford is presenting “Tomorrow is Another Day” under the auspices of the BMA. The show will travel here in 2018.

My favorite artwork in the pavilion is “Medusa,” a ravishingly beautiful black-and-gold floor-to-ceiling sculpture with autobiographical overtones. Bradford began his career working in his mother’s salon, and the installation incorporates the small rectangular papers used by hair stylists. “Medusa” is made from papier-mache chains looped and intertwined to create odd little nooks and crevasses, encouraging visitors to step closer and peer inside.

Fans of cutting-edge art should visit the German pavilion, which won the Golden Lion (the Biennale’s equivalent of best in show) and the Brazilian pavilion, which picked up an honorable mention.

Germany’s Anne Imhof is staging “Faust,” a five-hour performance piece that includes barbed wire, barking Dobermans and black-clad dancers writhing beneath a glass stage.

Brazil’s pavilion features artist Cinthia Marcelle’s unsettling installation. A welded floor interspersed with stones is pitched at an angle to keep visitors off-balance. That surface is punctuated by several poles draped with fabric paintings. A video (made with the filmmaker Tiago Mata Machado) shows men dismantling a roof.

The Arsenale site, in contrast, feels more like the House of Representatives — a cacophony of voices and opinions, impolite and vital.