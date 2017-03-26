State report reveals problems at Lewis Museum, but new chief Wanda Draper has ambitious plans

The most precious materials that humans possess are built into the foundation of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture. You couldn't separate them if you tried.

"We held a traditional African ceremony in 2003," Wanda Q. Draper, the museum's executive director, recalled. "A board member who was a Ghanian chief poured pure gold into the museum's foundation. Then, his tribal assistants poured cement over the gold to seal it.

"When I think about that day, it still gives me the chills."

Maryland, the former home of Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, possesses an African-American heritage so rich it's rivaled by few other states. Yet today, not quite 12 years after opening to the public, even the museum's fiercest defenders acknowledge that the Lewis has yet to live up to its promise.

According to a kind of biennial report card released recently to state legislators, the museum's yearly attendance has consistently been less than 30 percent of its original stated goal of 175,000. And just once has it raised the $2 million annually mandated by its founding agreement.

In recent testimony before the state legislature, Draper referred to "the lean, darker chapters" her institution has undergone.

"The museum has not been without its share of challenges since exiting the 2008 fiscal crisis," she said in prepared remarks delivered during two legislative budget hearings.

"We changed leadership three times, witnessed periods of debilitating depletions of staff at the senior-most levels, and observed a sharp decline in operating capital and attendance."

A separate audit of the Lewis' finances concluded that museum procedures fell short in three areas: the Lewis couldn't document that its board of directors was actively directing its investments; it didn't obtain multiple bids for purchases and projects costing more than $10,000; and didn't follow the necessary steps to fully safeguard its collection against possible theft.

In an addendum to the audit dated Feb. 3, the museum agreed with the audit's recommendations and pledged to fix the problems. In some instances, the addendum indicated, the necessary changes have already been made.

Draper has only been on the job six months, and legislators want to give her a chance to turn the institution around.

"The new executive director is making significant changes," State Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said. "The museum is going to have to start putting a preeminent focus on its own sustainability."

According to a report on the museum's proposed 2017-2018 budget prepared by the state Department of Legislative Services:

• The museum has asked the state to allocate $1,959,000 to the Lewis for each of the next two years, unchanged from the previous budget.

But legislators are concerned that except for the 2014-2015 fiscal year, the Lewis has fallen short of its $2 million annual fundraising requirement. Some years, it hasn't come close. In 2015-2016, for instance, $473,490 in private revenues was collected.

"That year, there literally was no one raising money for the museum," Draper said. "We lost our development director, our finance director and our executive director."

• After receiving more than 100,000 visitors its first year, attendance has plummeted. In the past five years, the Lewis' total audience has ranged from 32,974 (2012-2013) to 45,032 (2015-2016). The museum's fiscal year runs July 1 through June 30.

The Lewis' problems are hardly unprecedented. Though relatively well-funded, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Walters Art Museum also have struggled with attendance, drawing 209,000 and 157,000 visitors respectively last year. But the Lewis is unique because it's a quasi-state agency. Taxpayers foot the bill for 50 percent of the expenses of a museum that fewer than 1 percent of state residents visit each year.

Attendance could drop still further now that the Lewis is competing with the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. In its first five months, the newcomer has already welcomed its millionth visitor.

"Can the Lewis Museum find its niche in proximity to a new national treasure? Ferguson asked. "That's the big question."

Draper thinks that it can, saying that her staff is noticing an uptick in attendance. She told legislators:

"Often, we get buses that go to the national museum in the morning and visit us in the afternoon because they want to see what we uniquely have to offer, which is Maryland African-American history."

Draper started her new job Sept. 28. She barely had time to take off her coat before she was visited by Del. Adrienne A. Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat and chairwoman of the House subcommittee that oversees the Lewis.

"We talked about how the museum hasn't made its fundraising match in the past," Jones said of their Nov. 9 meeting. "But, she's dealing with a situation that her predecessors left her. She knows what she needs to do going forward."

Legislators are pleased that the Lewis no longer asks taxpayers to chip in when it fails to raise the required $2 million. Previously, the state footed the bill for an extra $880,000 over a two-year period.

Since then, Draper said, the museum has made up shortfalls by cutting expenses. Last year, museum staff cut nearly $1.5 million from its $3.9 million budget.

Among other cost-cutting measures, Draper eliminated nine jobs, saving $374,000. Five positions were vacant, but four employees will be laid off by the end of April, she said.

"In 2005 when our organizational structure was set up, we expected 175,000 visitors in foot traffic each year and 50,000 school kids," she told legislators. "Then the fiscal crisis of 2008 happened, but our staffing situation was never reconfigured."

Last year, school groups accounted for just 5,129 visitors.

Beverly Cooper, chairwoman of the museum's board of directors, declined to be interviewed.

But the board released an unsigned statement through Draper, saying that it "recognizes the importance of the museum's finances and is committed to doing what needs to be done to address the stability of the museum."

In the statement, the board expressed its confidence in Draper's "deep institutional knowledge and commitment to this position" and predicted that under her leadership, the Lewis will "thrive and continue its vital role as a resource for the State of Maryland."