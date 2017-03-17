10 years in, Cara Ober and BmoreArt have created a community for Baltimore's creatives

For someone whose entire life is devoted to creating, looking at, writing about and showcasing visual images, Baltimore journalist Cara Ober expresses an opinion that surprises even her.

"I think I like artists better than I like art," says Ober, the founder of the BmoreArt website and magazine, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this month.

"I see so much art all the time and I feel interested in perhaps 20 percent of it. ... But the way artists process information, the way they survive, the way they enrich every place they live is fascinating. And no two artists do it the same way."

Ober is aware that hers is a minority view. Gallery owners and museum administrators publicly claim to love, cherish and adore artists, but as she points out, many secretly believe artists are a pain in the neck. It's much easier to work with inanimate objects that obediently hang where you put them and don't make demands.

Cara Ober holds an issue of BmoreArt, the publication she co-founded. The cover photograph is detail of "The Artificial Order of Things" by artist Amy Boone-McCreesh and was taken by photographer Joseph Hyde.

"Most museums don't really like living artists all that much," Ober says. "Sometimes artists make last-minute changes to their work. They challenge the rules and basically drive curators crazy."

The exchange is typical of both Ober and the publication she puts out — funny, astute, lively and a bit outrageous. And it demonstrates how she's managed to create from scratch a publication that has become a must-read for those deeply vested in Baltimore's visual arts scene.

"The common stereotype is that artists are useless to anyone but themselves," Ober says. "That's just not true. There should be artists in government, artists planning our roadway infrastructure and artists designing our educational system. The creative makers are the glue that binds a community together."

At various times, Ober — a 42-year-old woman with shoulder-length blond hair and a wry, expressive mouth — has worked as an artist (she has a solo opening later this month at Howard Community College), curator, journalist, professor and critic. But her super power may be as a community organizer who uses her skills to unite and empower Baltimore's vibrant and diverse creative class.

Earlier this month, for example, BmoreArt launched a professional development speaker series for artists that will tackle everything from how to develop productive relationships with gallery owners to securing funding for projects. About 150 people reserved tickets for the inaugural event at the Motor House in Station North, where the publication's office is located.

Baltimore artist Sanzi Kermes says that Ober has created "a platform for those in the Baltimore art scene who are looking for a level of serious discussion around what we do."

"Cara is very intentional. She's always asking questions. We are building a real art community here in Baltimore, and Cara is at the center of it."

An issue of BmoreArt features, at left, artist Sebastian Martorana's marble sculpture of a jacket. At right are the tools he used. Photographer Joe Hyde took both pictures with art direction by Tony Venne for the photograph at right.

Not only do Ober and her BmoreArt staff review virtually every art show opening in Baltimore, they profile and interview artists and keep an exhaustive calendar of events. They write essays about quirky topics, such as why artists always wear black, and on more substantive matters, such as whether Baltimore's Civil War monuments should be removed.

In one particularly controversial (and well-read) article, titled "Why You're Not Selling Any Artwork," Ober argued that the art community can be too insular.

"In an age when even art language has evolved to be exclusive and make people feel stupid," Ober wrote, "artists need to be conscious of the message we are sending to those outside of our community because we won't survive without them."

When Ober co-founded BmoreArt in 2007 with friends from graduate school, it was the city's first independent local arts blog. In 2012, after the free monthly magazine Urbanite folded, Ober expand the website's scope in an effort to fill that gap.

"Urbanite left a huge void in the coverage of the arts," Ober says.

"New galleries and arts groups were popping up all over town and no one was writing about them. I take my role as an archivist really seriously. If a show goes on and no one writes about it, it's like it never existed. The worst thing for an artist is to make work and put it out in the world and have no one react to it at all."

For Ober, working on the website was deeply satisfying and exhausting. (She also taught at her alma mater, the Maryland Institute College of Art, creates her own work and is the mother of a now 6-year-old son.) But she found herself longing for her writing to have a physical, tangible counterpart. It would make what she produced that much more solid.

As she tells the story, she's always loved magazines and has dabbled in the form since her childhood in Westminster.

"When I was in the fourth grade, my best friend Kasim McLain and I made a whole series of about 10 illustrated books," Ober says.

"Our teacher let us stay inside during recess. Instead of playing, we'd write stories together. We did one about a reindeer who saved Christmas. I can picture us sitting in a little desk laughing and cracking ourselves up. You get older and you try to figure out what you should do with your life. But it seems so obvious now, looking back."

Ober graduated from Washington's American University in 1996 with a bachelor's degree in fine arts and from MICA in 2005 with a master's degree in painting. Though she knew a lot about art, no one had taught her how to publish a magazine.

"After Urbanite died, I worked my butt off for a year to get advertisers," she says. "I thought I'd charge them just half of what the Urbanite charged, but I got almost no money. It was an utter failure. After a year of publishing almost every day, my husband said, 'What are you doing? We can't afford this. We have a child.'

"I thought, 'OK, I don't think I can keep doing this.' About a week later, I got an invite from Jane to have lunch."

"Jane" is Jane Brown, president of the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. Brown says the foundation sought to invest in small, start-up arts projects as a way to revitalize the city.

"I looked at a couple of online publications," Brown says, "but they were not organized and didn't seem completely committed.

"Then, I found BmoreArt. I saw what Cara was doing and realized, 'Oh my God, she's been toiling away in the trenches for seven years. She's writing about and reviewing everything that comes up, and she's doing it with no resources at all.'"