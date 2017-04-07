Two Baltimore-area residents win prestigious Guggenheim Fellowships

Two Baltimore-area residents have won prestigious Guggenheim Fellowships for 2017, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced Friday.

Photographer Mary F. Calvert, an Annapolis resident and two-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and science writer Deborah Rudacille, an English professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County are among the 173 winners of the 93rd competition.

They were winnowed from a list of more than 3,000 applicants for the grants, which have been awarded annually since 1925.

"These artists and writers, scholars and scientists, represent the best of the best," foundation president Edward Hirsch said a news release. "It's an honor to be able to support these individuals to do the work they were meant to do."

For the past four years, Calvert "has been focusing her journalistic attention on the continually under-reported relegation and abuse of women and men in the US Armed Forces," according to the Guggenheim Foundation website.

Rudacille is described as illuminating "the often fraught but always fruitful interaction between scientific research and cultural norms and beliefs."

She is the author of several books, including "The Riddle of Gender: Science, Activism and Transgender Rights" and "Roots of Steel: Boom and Bust in an American Mill Town," which chronicled the stories of workers at the former Sparrows Point steel mill in Baltimore.

