Seven Baltimore artists named finalists for the 2017 Sondheim Artscape Prize

Seven Baltimore artists were named Monday as finalists for the 2017 Janet & Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize.

The work of the five female and two male artists will be shown in an exhibit running June 17 through Aug. 13 at the Walters Art Museum. The winner, chosen by the panel of three jurors, will capture the $25,000 grand prize, and the remaining six finalists will be given a $2,500 honorarium.

The winner will be selected after jurors view the installed art and interview each of the artists. The winner will be announced during a July 15 ceremony at the Walters that traditionally is held during the Artscape festival.

According to a news release from the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, the group includes three artists who formerly were finalists for the Sondheim Prize, and one former semi-finalist.

The finalists for the 12th annual prize are:

Mequitta Ahuja, who makes large figurative paintings that reference her African-American and East Indian background. She was a finalist in 2015.

Mary Anne Arntzen, whose colorful canvases explore non-representational forms.

Cindy Cheng, a 2013 semifinalist, who explores the concept of three-dimensional space through her installations and black-and-white drawings.

SaraDittrich, who combines objects, installations and performances that take their inspiration from the human body.

Benjamin Kelley, a 2015 finalist, is a sculptor who alters and adds onto such found objects as a sneaker or the carcass of a 1978 Cessna 152 airplane.

Kyle Tata, who incorporates photography, printmaking and artist books in his work. He was a finalist in 2014.

Amy Yee, who uses 3-D installation, photography and video to create, among other things, the faces of dogs emerging from T-shirts, or a "hillside" created from boxes of tissues.

