Baltimore's famous literary figures and their favorite local haunts

A surprising number of Baltimore’s ghosts have ink-stained fingers. The list of former Charm City literary figures, which includes the likes of Frederick Douglass, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Gertrude Stein, reads like a who’s who of American letters. Here you’ll find a list of some of their favorite local “haunts.”

Information for this gallery was gleaned from The Baltimore Sun archives; Maryland Humanities; the Maryland Historical Trust; and from The Baltimore Literary Heritage Project, put together by the University of Baltimore.