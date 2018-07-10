Single Carrot Theatre seeks to raise $55,000 by July 31 to stay afloat

Single Carrot Theatre, the ambitious troupe that has stirred up Baltimore’s cultural life with provocative productions since 2007, is facing a financial crisis. The company has issued a plea to the public seeking to raise $55,000 by July 31 due to “a critical shortfall that may mean the end of Single Carrot.”

As of Tuesday morning, about $30,800 had been raised through Crowdrise, an online fundraising site for nonprofits.

“We were looking at not being able to pay rent for a couple months,” said Meghan Stanton, marketing and communications associate at Single Carrot. “We discussed if we should declare bankruptcy. But we decided to ask for help. We are at the halfway mark toward the fundraising goal, so that’s great.”

The company, which staged productions in several venues around town before moving into its own theater in Remington in 2014, wrapped up its 10th anniversary season (2016-2017) “in a financially healthy place,” according to a statement released on the Single Carrot’s website and Facebook page.

But last season, the 11th, was financially rockier, especially after Baltimore Improv Group, which had been renting space at Single Carrot Theater, moved into its own venue. Unable to find another performing arts group to take up residence, Single Carrot’s “fundraising goal for the year doubled overnight,” the company said in a statement.

That curtailed a long-term plan to boost compensation for actors, backstage crew and administrative staffers, which, in turn, made it harder to attract new personnel to fill jobs that came open at Single Carrot.

“No matter what happens with the fundraising, Single Carrot is going to look different,” Stanton said. “We’ll have to put the pieces back together. Our original five-year lease is up at the end of the year. We’ll have to decide whether we stay here or not.”

