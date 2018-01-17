'Hamilton' will play a month at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre in summer 2019

The long-anticipated arrival of the uber-musical “Hamilton” in Baltimore will take place June 25 to July 21, 2019, capping a Hippodrome Theatre season spiced by current and recent Broadway shows.

As previously announced, current Hippodrome subscribers will have first pick for the 2018-2019 lineup; renewals begin Wednesday. New subscriptions are scheduled to go on sale in mid-March.

Unlike the normal one-week run for Hippodrome shows, “Hamilton” will play four weeks, which should make the odds of securing tickets at least a little better.

“And this show does everything it can to keep as many tickets on sale to the public as possible,” said Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the Hippodrome’s home. “Although subscribers are guaranteed seats, it doesn’t mean [non-subscribers] can’t get a ticket.”

You may have to be patient, though. Single tickets are not expected to go on sale until well into next season, closer to the musical’s arrival. “Hamilton” fans will have one other option, too, during the show’s visit.

“There will be a lottery here for 20 pairs of tickets per performance,” Legler said.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "Hamilton" opened Oct. 19, 2016, at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.

The Hippodrome has rarely booked shows in summertime since “The Lion King” opened the theater with a summer-long engagement in 2005. Legler is confident that “Hamilton” will have no trouble attracting audiences then.

“I love that the show will be here over the Fourth of July,” he said. “I think it will be awesome to have ‘Hamilton’ at that time in Baltimore, with its Washington Monument and Lafayette statue in Mount Vernon.”

The Hippodrome’s subscription lineup next season includes six productions in addition to “Hamilton”:

— “Fiddler on the Roof,” in a staging recently directed on Broadway by Bartlett Sher (Nov. 13 to 18)

— “Anastasia,” a musical currently running on Broadway about a possible Romanov duchess that drew inspiration from the 1956 and 1997 films (Dec. 4 to 9)

— “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” a musical based on the 1964 children’s book that just closed on Broadway (Jan. 22 to 27, 2019)

— “The King and I,” the recent Lincoln Center Theater revival directed by Bartlett Sher (Feb. 19 to 24, 2019)

— “Come From Away,” the now-on-Broadway musical based on the true story of a Newfoundland town that welcomed thousands of airline passengers diverted there because of 9/11 (April 23 to 28, 2019)

— “The Play That Goes Wrong,” the current Broadway comedy about a disastrous theatrical troupe, a rare non-musical Hippodrome offering (June 4 to 9, 2019)

“Hamilton” mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda has received his first Academy Award nomination. (Feb. 10, 2017) “Hamilton” mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda has received his first Academy Award nomination. (Feb. 10, 2017) SEE MORE VIDEOS

Two additional shows, both popular musicals making return engagements, will be available as optional add-ons for subscribers. “Les Miserables” opens the season Oct. 9 to 14. “The Book of Mormon” is due April 2 to 7, 2019.

“You could [have] anything in a ‘Hamilton’ season and sell it,” Legler said. “But we always try to have something for everyone and we worked hard to get get a good balance. I definitely think that all ages will pack the theater next season.”

tim.smith@baltsun.com

twitter.com/clefnotes