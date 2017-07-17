Baltimore Clayworks shuts down after 37 years

After a six-month saga involving attempts to pay off its debts, Baltimore Clayworks’ board of directors decided Monday to close the 37-year-old ceramic arts center for good.

“We’ve had to make the difficult decision to file Chapter 7 [bankruptcy] and shut down operations,” interim executive director Devon Powell said. “We’re sad about the totally avoidable and unnecessary loss of Baltimore’s jewel of a ceramics organization.”

Chapter 7 calls for liquidation of assets to pay off debts.

Facing $1 million-plus debt, the Clayworks board of directors announced last winter a plan to relocate and sell the organization’s studio and gallery buildings in Mount Washington. Last week saw the collapse of a deal to sell Clayworks’ facilities for $3.7 million to Itineris, the Baltimore nonprofit that provides job training for adults with autism. (Itineris decided to buy the building it had been renting).

An effort this summer to raise $50,000 to restore cash flow at Clayworks generated a little more than 10 percent of that goal.

The Clayworks Community Campaign, the grassroots organization that sprang up quickly in opposition to the sale plan, raised $200,000 in donations and pledges that it offered to make available to the board to ease the financial pressure and allow for time to plan Clayworks’ future. In exchange, the Community Campaign asked for representation on the Clayworks board. The offer was not accepted.

Over the past months, each side accused to other of bad faith, misrepresentation and more.

Powell said that “thanks largely or directly to Clayworks Community Campaign members,” the board’s efforts to chart a new direction for the organization were unsuccessful.

In a statement, Clayworks Community Campaign coordinator Marsha Smelkinson called this “an awesomely difficult time, with many pressures and many voices evident.”

Smelkinson said that “fresh ideas and renewed energy and vision come from a change in leadership. Fresh leadership is called for, and the larger Clayworks Community and Maryland arts community should know that there are vast resources [and] new leaders ready and eager to get to work.”

The Clayworks board “should not close the doors and take this once grand institution into bankruptcy,” Smelkinson said.

This article will be updated.

CAPTION Media columnist David Zurawik discusses Sinclair taking a perilous political path with Boris Epshteyn. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) Media columnist David Zurawik discusses Sinclair taking a perilous political path with Boris Epshteyn. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION Sights and sounds from the Diner en Blanc at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) Sights and sounds from the Diner en Blanc at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

tim.smith@baltsun.com

twitter.com/clefnotes