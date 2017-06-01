Clayworks moves ahead with sale of Mount Washington buildings

The board of directors of Baltimore Clayworks has moved ahead with selling the ceramic arts center’s two Mount Washington buildings for $3.7 million. The asking price was $4.5 million.

The board has “executed a contract” with a Baltimore nonprofit organization. The buyer, currently located a few miles away, does not wish to be identified until closing on the deal.

Clayworks will remain in its present location until March 1, 2018, continuing business as usual with classes, art sales, etc., while the board develops a new strategic plan for the organization and decides where to relocate.

After the board announced in February that a sale of Clayworks properties was being considered to address a debt of nearly $1 million, a grassroots enterprise under the name Clayworks Community Campaign sprang up to halt, or at least slow, any relocation.

“That the contract is signed is no surprise,” said Marsha Smelkinson, author of the online petition. “But as we said in our [online] post last week, ‘We are continuing the campaign to Save Baltimore Clayworks. If we lose these two buildings in this sale, the organization itself will continue to be in mortal danger.’”

Over the past several months, the Clayworks board has not been swayed by the campaign, which generated an online petition that drew more than 800 signatures and pledges of about $200,000 to shore up Clayworks while alternatives to a sale and relocation could be pursued.

Charges and counter-charges between Clayworks officials and Community Campaign members quickly grew heated. The conflict caught the attention of legislators, who held a briefing in Annapolis in May to give the board and the opposition a chance to air their views.

At that briefing, campaign members announced that one of their supporters, Sid Emmer, offered to purchase one of Clayworks’ buildings for $800,000 and lease it back for $1 a year for two years.

This week, Devon Powell, interim executive director at Clayworks, said in a statement that the board rejected the purchase offer because Emmer is a Clayworks “patron and petition group member’s husband,” factors that would not pass muster with IRS rules regarding conflicts of interest for nonprofits selling real estate. The offer was also described as below market value.

Powell reports that the board is confident that the proceeds from the $3.7 million sale will cover “the costs of moving, purchasing new kilns, and the build-out of the new space,” as well as leave “a significant operating reserve” for Clayworks.

“The disappointing part of this news is that the board continues to act without due diligence, and without any mediation or collaboration with its stakeholder community,” Smelkinson said. “It is highly unlikely that the stakeholders, including hundreds of students, teachers, artists, staff and donors who have been ignored, targeted and berated by this administration, will support the move.”

