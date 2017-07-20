Baltimore Clayworks artists will get chance to reclaim works from shuttered facility this weekend

After Baltimore Clayworks’ decision to shutter the decades-old ceramic arts center left artists and teachers without access to their work, the board of directors announced it will reopen the Mount Washington facilities this weekend during limited hours and under tight conditions.

Facing over $1 million in debt, Clayworks plans to file Chapter 7 bankruptcy, and board president Kathy Holt said Monday that the buildings would be closed “very likely until a bankruptcy-court appointed trustee can manage the situation.”

But in a mass email sent Wednesday, Clayworks artists were told that management has “every interest in” helping to “return the artwork, personal property, and related items that may currently be in the Gallery and Studio buildings, and we are going to make a final attempt at providing an opportunity for this to occur.”

Volunteers will be on hand to “allow controlled access” to the studio building on Smith Avenue, a place where artists have studios and where classes are held. Hours are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to the hours, the message also outlined “conditions, which must be strictly adhered to,” including bringing two printed copies of lists detailing material that is to be collected. No more than five people at a time will be admitted.

The arrangements aren’t much help to Ronni Aronin, one of the nine founding members of Clayworks and a resident artist there since 1980.

“I’m a professional potter,” Aronin said, “and I took orders at the [National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts] convention in March. I have 300 pieces that were supposed to have been loaded into the kiln on Monday. My work is too fragile to be moved out of there. Nothing on the schedule they planned will be good for me, because I have another job.”

A schedule was also established for removing items from the Clayworks gallery building on the other side of Smith Avenue, where artists had work exhibited before the shutdown. The hours for reclaiming material there are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Out of town artists will have to make arrangements for local pickup and shipping of their work.

Reached via email, Holt declined to comment.

CAPTION Tupac appears to break up with Madonna because she’s white. (July 19, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Tupac appears to break up with Madonna because she’s white. (July 19, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay visited Baltimore for a hometown date with contestant Eric Bigger. (Courtesy video) Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay visited Baltimore for a hometown date with contestant Eric Bigger. (Courtesy video)

tim.smith@baltsun.com

twitter.com/clefnotes