'Unprofessional and distasteful': Details of Baltimore Symphony's sexual harassment investigation test its image

The usual image of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is one of expertly trained, highly professional classical musicians in formal attire performing with unanimity of purpose the great works of Beethoven and Shostakovich. That stands in contrast to the portrait painted by an attorney’s summary of findings in a sexual harassment investigation at the esteemed institution.

A top player in the ensemble, principal oboe Katherine Needleman, has named another top player, concertmaster Jonathan Carney, in a charge of discrimination filed against the BSO with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The two documents brim with details of unprofessional behavior inside the orchestra, onstage and off – propositioning in a hotel room and a women’s restroom, discussion of “pesones” (Spanish for nipples), making faces and mocking gestures during rehearsals or concerts.

The starting point of the case is one night in October 2005, when the BSO was on tour in Barcelona. Carney came to Needleman’s hotel room at 3:30 a.m. She let him in. He was interested in sex. Needleman declined. Both sides agree that nothing sexual or physical happened, and that the incident lasted no more than 10 minutes.

When Needleman first raised the matter of the hotel room visit to management in 2006 and an internal inquiry was launched, Carney denied asking for sex with Needleman, according to a recently concluded report. Carney later reversed himself.

“He admits he was lying the first time he was asked about the 2005 incident,” Needleman said. “Doesn’t that tell you something?”

Early this year, the BSO retained attorney Melissa McGuire, chair of the Labor and Employment Law Section of the Maryland State Bar Association, to conduct an investigation. She interviewed 19 witnesses over several months in preparing a response to Needleman’s charges.

It was after the 2005 rebuff, Needleman asserts in her filing, that the troubles for her began and have lasted for 13 years. Her filing catalogs a lewd comment made by Carney about her “pesones,” occasions when he blocked her way in stairways, and other ways the much taller violinist physically intimidated the oboist.

Chris Lee / HANDOUT Jonathan Carney, Concert Master of Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Photo by Chris Lee Jonathan Carney, Concert Master of Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Photo by Chris Lee (Chris Lee / HANDOUT)

Carney disputes the claims.

“There were no physical or verbal alterations,” he said. “I have done everything I can to be professional.”

Still, the McGuire report found corroboration for some behavioral incidents Needleman raised.

One occurred around 2010 when, according to a witness, Carney followed two female musicians into a restaurant restroom after a concert and asked to “make out.” (Carney’s lawyer says he has located a second witness who disputes that story.)

Another corroborated incident involves Carney referring to a composition, Smetana’s opera “The Bartered Bride,” as “the battered broad” when he asked candidates to play a portion of the overture during a BSO audition.

“Can you imagine saying that when a woman is standing there?” Needleman said. “What does that say about him?”

Carney was advised by BSO management to undergo sensitivity training after that incident.

McGuire’s summary describes the restroom incident and “battered broad” comment as “unprofessional and distasteful,” but found they did not meet the “severe and pervasive” standard required under the law to define a hostile work environment.

In any orchestra, a concertmaster holds a major leadership role, its importance ranking just below that of the music director. The concertmaster is expected to be a first-rate musician, capable of playing the many prominent violin solos in the classical repertoire, as well as leading and continually honing the string section.

A principal oboist is likewise a major position requiring stellar technical and artistic skills. This instrument, too, frequently is called on to deliver important solo passages. The principal oboist also provides the A to which the whole orchestra tunes before playing.

Needleman has charged Carney with frequent disrespectful behavior toward her during the tuning process, “smirking and making faces at people,” actions that contributed to the hostile environment she says she experienced.

“I cannot see any other reason for this than that I refused to have sex with him,” Needleman said.

The McGuire report states that “most witnesses denied any of this alleged behavior” involving tuning, but that others described Carney’s behavior as “not collegial” and showing “a lack of respect.”

Carney said that the he had often discussed tuning issues with BSO music director Marin Alsop.

“She has been saying that the orchestra tunes sharp, and I just asked the orchestra to tune more carefully,” Carney said. “I wasn’t criticizing Katherine.” (Alsop declined to comment for this story.)

The McGuire report concluded that Carney’s actions did not meet the definition of “retaliatory” under the law.

Needleman, who kept a multi-year log of incidents involving Carney, filed her charge with the EEOC against the BSO for allowing the hostile conditions she described. She took the action on Sept. 14, the day after reading the McGuire report.

“I was inspired by all the other women coming forward,” Needleman said, referring to sexual harassment cases elsewhere.

The oboist considers the BSO’s reports – the initial one in 2006, two this year by an outside human resources consultant and then McGuire, all basically reaching the same conclusions – to be biased.

“They’ve just tried to discredit me,” Needleman said.

Despite all the she-said-he-said allegations and tawdry tales in the air, the BSO, with Needleman and Carney participating, held rehearsals this week in preparation for the opening subscription program of the season. These will be the first performances since the news broke of the Needleman’s EEOC filing.

“This whole thing is really detrimental to the orchestra in so many ways,” Carney said. “But it will be business as usual for both of us at this week’s concerts.”

