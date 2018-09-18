Baltimore Symphony principal oboist files sexual harassment complaint against concertmaster

The principal oboist of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has filed a sexual harassment complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against BSO concertmaster Jonathan Carney.

Katherine Needleman alleges in the filing that Carney retaliated against her after she rejected his advances in 2005, and that the orchestra allowed a hostile work environment since then.

Publicly naming Carney now “is the scariest thing I have ever done,” Needleman said in a statement.

BSO management said an outside investigation did not support the allegations.

In the complaint, Needleman alleges that Carney retaliated against her for refusing to have sex with with him in 2005 and then reporting him to management.

The alleged proposition “was a matter that I found appalling and offensive. Mr. Carney was married to his first wife with three children at the time,” Needleman said.

In the complaint, she alleges that Carney then began engaging in “daily hostility” and “physical intimidations and threats.” She said she reported these developments to the orchestra several times.

Carney’s attorney, Neil J. Ruther, described the complaint as “an egregious abuse of what the #MeToo movement stands for.”

BSO president and CEO Peter Kjome said that the orchestra was first informed of the allegation against Carney in December 2006. An investigation at that time by an outside human resources consultant recommended no disciplinary action, he said.

When the allegation resurfaced in January, BSO management launched an outside investigation led by Melissa Menkel McGuire from McGuire Moore Law. McGuire is chair of the Labor and Employment Law Section of the Maryland State Bar Association.

Menkel McGuire could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

“The [2018] investigation went on for about eight months,” Kjome said. “The report we received said that there was no evidence about the allegation of inappropriate behavior that would warrant disciplinary action or termination. And there was no hostile work environment at the BSO.”

Kjome added that McGuire’s report also determined that the BSO’s initial “handling of [Needleman’s] complaint in 2006 was appropriate.”

Needleman said she was seeking “nothing from my charge besides the restoration of a safe and professional working environment and a new level of respect and accountability from the management and board of the BSO.”

Violinist Greg Mulligan, head of the BSO players’ committee, said that the orchestra is “no place for any sort of harassment, sexual or otherwise.” He declined to say more.

Anti-harassment training was done in May, Kjome said, and a reminder of BSO policies was sent to all musicians before the orchestra went on a tour to Scotland, England and Ireland last month — its first tour since 2005.

News of Needleman’s charge comes days after the BSO held its season-opening gala concert last Saturday. The first subscription program of the 2018-2019 season is scheduled this weekend.

This has been a tumultuous period in the classical music world, where high-profile conductors have lost jobs due to allegations of sexual impropriety and, last weekend, two major ensembles took action against players.

The Cleveland Orchestra, which had already suspended its concertmaster last month after allegations of sexual assault, suspended a trombonist after a harassment investigation.

And the New York Philharmonic is seeking to fire its principal oboist and associate principal trumpeter due to what management terms “misconduct;” those firings are on hold at the request of the musicians’ union, pending more investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

