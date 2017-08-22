Artsmash Critic Tim Smith covers classical music, theater and visual arts in Baltimore and beyond
Entertainment Arts Artsmash

Prizes for composer Douglas Buchanan, photographer Torrance Hall

Tim Smith
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Douglas Buchanan, a Texas-born, Baltimore-based composer and conductor, has received the $25,000 Sackler Prize for Music Composition from the University of Connecticut.

The award will provide support for Buchanan and librettist Caitlin Vincent, who are writing a one-hour opera about Bessie Coleman, the first female African-American aviator, and Ma Ferguson, the first female governor of Texas. “Bessie and Ma” is set for a premiere in 2019.

Buchanan, a prolific composer with a richly layered style, studied with Michael Hersch and the late Nicholas Maw, among others. He also serves as director of music ministries at St. David’s Church in Roland Park; artistic director of the Maryland Choral Society; and founding director of Voices Rise: A Baltimore Choir of Hope, which provides an outlet for the homeless and others in need.

In other prize news, Richmond-based artist Torrance Hall will enter the Maryland Institute College of Art shortly as a freshman. Hall already has an impressive achievement to his credit: Earlier this summer, the 17-year-old received a $10,000 Max Mara Young Visionary Award for an emerging artist, chosen out of 12,000 applicants and 170 finalists.

Hall’s striking, often surreal photographs, many of them self-portraits, were the subject of an exhibit in Toronto in June, presented by Max Mara.

tim.smith@baltsun.com

twitter.com/clefnotes

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
91°