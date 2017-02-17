Hutzler's flagship to reopen as part of Contemporary art installation

Last June, when Michael Jones McKean stepped into the empty first floor of the long-closed Hutzler Brothers department store on a stretch of Howard Street once percolating with retail businesses, he sensed right away the possibilities for creating an art installation there.

The 40-year-old McKean quickly started work on a large-scale, mixed-media art project titled "The Ground" that, like the old store, has its own kind of departments, individual areas under one roof, all aimed at engaging the senses.

The installation, to be unveiled Saturday night, will be on display until mid-May, presented in partnership with the telecommunications company AiNET, which owns the building, and The Contemporary, the nomadic museum that commissions site-specific art work

This is the first time the public has been welcomed through the front doors of the flagship Hutzler building, known as the "Palace," since it closed in 1989, 101 years after it arrived on the block.

"This is Hutzler's re-introduction to the world," said Brian Checco, AiNET's marketing supervisor. "We want to bring life to a building that has been dormant."

The art installation may only be the first step.

"AiNETS's long-term plan is to repurpose this space," Checco, 30, said. "We hope The Contemporary moves in permanently. All kinds of crazy ideas are being considered for the floors above [the exhibit], including Tokyo-style micro apartments. And we will offer free Wi-Fi in the district, setting up wireless access points on the outside of the building."

Meanwhile, "The Ground" provides an intriguing means of opening up Hutzler's ground floor.

"When I learned of the building's history, I was inspired by this site," McKean said. "A department store is a building that becomes a funnel for collecting objects from all around the world, and sending them back out into the world. That became an exciting pivot for thinking about the installation."

Art Deco and Romanesque architecture, glittering window display cases and innovative fashions, lunch counters and tearooms, and bustling city scenes: These are the images from Baltimore's department-store era from the 1840s to 2006. Shoppers flocked to Hutzler's; Hochschild, Kohn; Hecht's; the May Company and Stewart's to browse petticoats, have a luncheon or view elaborate window displays. Check out these 65 retro photos and see what Baltimore's beloved retail palaces looked like in their heyday. --Sarah LaCorte (Sources used: "Baltimore's Bygone Department Stores: Many Happy Returns" by Michael J. Lisicky; Baltimore Sun library and photo archives)

That people will be back inside the Palace is welcome news to Albert Hutzler III, who worked at the family store in senior management from 1965 to 1976.

"It's amazing to me that the grand lady is still there," said Hutzler, 74, who lives in Florida and has long been in the wealth management field. "I'm very interested in the fact that an art exhibit is going in there. I think it's fabulous. I remember the first floor at the Palace was a pretty big space with a high ceiling."

That space looks modest-sized now, and far from fancy. A few of the original white columns remain, but little else to recall its golden age. "The Ground" makes an impressive contrast to the plain surroundings.

The installation is a two-story structure with various-sized rooms and nooks on all sides, a building within a building; in a way, the installation evokes a kind of a multilevel store window display.

The separate spaces contain various sculptural items, including replicas of brains, human and animal; a clay-and-dirt, frieze-like depiction of a water birth; a diorama of a cave; busts modeled on those found in collections of local museums and a mannequin head that could have been at home on a hat counter at Hutzler's.

Pomona came into the Hutzler family's hands in 1915, and the house itself was torn down in November 2016. You can also read Rosemary Hutzler Raun's elegy for Pomona here and get the family's Green Goddess recipe here.

In the decades since shoppers navigated aisles of merchandise at the store, the building mostly sat idle (the city used portions for office space for a while). It joined such other fabled emporiums in the vicinity as Hochschild Kohn to form a ghostly reminder of Baltimore's downtown heyday.

But signs of fresh life have popped up since the "Palace" was acquired in 2014 along with the adjacent One Market Center by AiNET, a company that designs and operates Internet data centers. The 200,000-square-foot AiNET telecommunications hub has multiple tenants.

"Below us are massive cables containing thousands of fiber optics cables," Checco said. "The fiber runs from Ashburn in Virginia to New York City, and from there, under the ocean to Europe. People forget that the Internet is a physical thing."

That physicality makes "The Ground" seem all the more resonant to Ginevra Shay, artistic director of The Contemporary, the adventurous museum that commissioned the installation.

"The way Hutzler's had all these goods coming into the space and going out again is like the Internet," Shay, 29, said.

Haussner's. Hutzler's. The Gwynn Oak Amusement Park. Over the decades in Baltimore, institutions, attractions, activities, even whole industries have come and gone. For a glimpse of what you'll likely never see again, pore through these archive images in and around Charm City.

The Contemporary, which doesn't collect or display art in a gallery, commissions site-specific work. Last year, for example, a multimedia, interactive installation by New York artist Abigail DeVille filled each floor of the former Peale Museum.

"We like to shine a light on the past histories of buildings in Baltimore," Shay said.

"The Ground" is one of the last projects at The Contemporary launched during the eventful tenure of executive director Deana Haggag, who departs next month to head the Chicago-based arts organization United States Artists. The installation, presented in partnership with AiNET, received lead funding from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

McKean, whose previous works include an outdoor project that generated rainbows from recycled rainwater at an art center in Nebraska, was born in Micronesia and grew up near Philadelphia. He now lives in New York. A recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and several other awards, McKean has been featured at galleries throughout the country, as well as Canada, Europe and Israel. He's on the faculty at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

The artist spent weeks scouting a location for his Baltimore installation.

Baltimore and the surrounding area sure has changed a lot in its centuries-long history. But many traditions and landmarks from decades ago are still around today, give or take a few variations.

"I'd go into places and have different fantasies about how they could be used," McKean said. "A lot of my work has to do with time and timescales. Coming [to Hutzler's] got me thinking about how it went from being a center of the city to an abandoned place, how the memories of it shift and change."

Running through "The Ground" are references to the origin of the planet and its inhabitants. Birth and re-birth is a recurring theme.

McKean describes the water-birth sculpture as a "super-psychedelic" scene, with women evoking 1960s hippies assisting in the process. Above that piece is a niche holding a stark sculpture of a human pelvis with a fetal skeleton attached, looking as if it were levitating.

Another compartment holds two rows of life-like, slightly unsettling heads made of silicone and other materials. The artist suggests they could be models of "members from some future cult."