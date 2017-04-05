Turmoil at Clayworks ahead of decision on sale, move from Mount Washington

A seismic change appears imminent for Baltimore Clayworks, the nonprofit center for ceramic arts that nestled in to Mount Washington more than 35 years ago.

Kilns have been firing there regularly ever since, allowing seasoned artists and students of varying ages to create art works from clay. That activity may cease, at least in Mount Washington.

The board of trustees announced in February that the organization's two buildings would be put up for sale to erase $900,000 in debt and fund a relocation of Clayworks. A board meeting Thursday is expected to include discussion of offers that have been received.

Since February, opposition to the board has been as heated as those kilns.

"We've met with people four or five different times and listened as hard as we could," board President Kathryn Holt said. "But Clayworks has been living beyond its means. Almost all of the liens on the property and some of the lines of credit will come due within a year. As a board, we have to act now. I think we all want to see Clayworks survive and be healthy."

A coalition called the Clayworks Community opposed to the sale-and-relocation plan has held town hall-style meetings to air frustrations and plot strategy. This week, organizers urged supporters to put up "Save Baltimore Clayworks" signs around the area.

And, at last count, 769 people — current or former teachers and students; donors; Clayworks gallery customers — have signed an online petition calling for a postponement of the sale and asking the board to welcome new members with the "experience and resources" to pursue alternative plans.

"The announcement of the sale came as a complete shock to many in the Baltimore Clayworks community," said Marsha Smelkinson, who has taken classes at the center for six years and who authored the petition.

"Why make this decision without trying to raise money first? Basically what we're asking for is a time out. Let's hold up on these drastic decisions that could radically change this organization that we love," Smelkinson said.

Holt, who joined the Clayworks board about three years ago and became president in late September, said that new board members will be added shortly, including one recommended by those opposed to the sale.

As for fundraising , Holt said that an effort initiated by the board at the end of 2016 "just didn't come up to what we were hoping to make," and time is running out for any major funding campaign.

Smelkinson questions the board's transparency.

"We have had no opportunity to make our own analysis [of financial records] and drill down to see what the numbers are," she said. "How can you expect us to go along with their decision and feel comfortable with it?"

Holt disputes that.

"A couple of people came and looked at our books and talked to our treasurer," she said. "We've tried to explain the situation and share our financial information. We have immediate, intermediate and long-term concerns that have to be addressed."

Since the petition drive started, Smelkinson said that "between $200,000 and $300,000 have been pledged in donations or matching gifts" toward keeping Clayworks where it is.

Holt said the board "has asked repeatedly" for more information on those pledges.

"We don't know if the money would come in all at once or over a period of time," she said, "or if it would be restricted in any way. They haven't been willing to share that information."

Clayworks, which has an annual budget of about $1.2 million, is housed in two facilities on Smith Avenue — the Studio Building, a former library bought by Clayworks in 1980 for classrooms, artists' studios, and kilns; and, across the street, the Gallery Building, a former convent donated to Clayworks in 1999 used for exhibits and offices.

The asking price: $4.5 million.

"The two properties together are worth considerably more than if they were sold separately," Holt said.

If the board votes to accept an offer, Clayworks would likely relocate to a designated arts district in Baltimore. Options include Station North, which would offer proximity to Maryland Institute College of Art.

Clayworks was established by nine local artists and grew into a hub where, in recent years, more than three dozen teachers give classes for about 1,500 adults and children each year.

There is ongoing instruction in how to use a potter's wheel, as well as opportunities to experiment with creating animal sculptures in clay or learn the workings of a traditional Japanese kiln called noborigama.

Resident and visiting artists produce ceramic art on the premises. The work of more than 300 artists is typically displayed annually in the gallery, which counts more than 5,000 visitors a year.

Various outreach projects around the city have spread the impact of Clayworks, which has collaborated with Turek House, a substance abuse treatment program in West Baltimore, and the Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging in Park Heights, among others.

Recent years have been bumpy inside Clayworks, which was seen two executive directors and two interim executive directors since 2012.

The most recent full-time executive director, Sarah McCann, resigned at the end of February. Asked her reaction to the potential sale/relocation, McCann said in an email: "Baltimore Clayworks has a skilled board, talented artists and passionate community and I look forward to seeing all they achieve in the next chapter."

Holt said that awareness of fiscal problems at Clayworks came into sharper focus last fall.

"The board had not been getting the kind of financial information we have available now," she said. "Since we got a new finance director last October, data has been more detailed. We knew by the end of November that something needed to happen."

The current, fractious situation troubles such long-time friends of Clayworks as John Wilson. His three-decade connection to the organization includes stints as a staffer and board member in the 1990s.

"One of the strengths of Clayworks, historically, has been the incredible way it brought together people interested in art, community and clay," Wilson said. "The board leadership doesn't seem to see how important that is. It is distressing that in the last couple of years the sense of community has eroded."

Wilson, creative director for the Maryland University of Integrative Health, would prefer for Clayworks to stay in Mount Washington.