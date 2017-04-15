Clayworks board to move ahead with sale of buildings

Brushing aside "criticism from a small population of petitioners," the board of Baltimore Clayworks has voted to move ahead with the sale of two buildings that have long been home to the organization in Mount Washington.

The board received an offer on the two properties on opposite sides of Smith Avenue and has voted to pursue a deal. The facilities house studios and classrooms for ceramic artists and students, as well as gallery space and offices.

The two buildings were listed together at $4.5 million. The name of the interested buyer will be made public next week, board President Kathryn Holt said on Saturday.

"It is a very serious, very solid offer," Holt said. "The vote [to pursue the deal] was very close to unanimous."

In February, the board surprised Clayworks constituents with the news that a debt of about $900,000 necessitated consideration of selling off assets and relocating.

Since then, more than 800 signatures have been added to a petition calling for a postponement of any sale plans. Activists also announced pledges of more than $200,000 to provide financial relief while alternatives to selling and moving Clayworks could be considered.

Organizers plan to seek a court order blocking a sale of the Clayworks buildings.

"There is legal and political action in place," said petition author Marsha Smelkinson. "We are trying to slow down the train so we can negotiate."

Although there have been some discussions between board members and those opposed to the sale over the past two months, nothing appears to have changed minds.

In a prepared press release, the board describes the opposition as "a small population of petitioners" and points to "a substantial amount of praise from supporters."

Holt said that an analysis of the 800-plus names on the online petition revealed "only about 150 names of people who had any interaction with Clayworks over the past two years."

In response, Smelkinson questioned the data base being used.

"It's so insulting," she said. "Their knowledge of the names on that petition is very thin. We know who these 800 people are. A lot of donors and students have left in recent years because of the way things have been going."

Holt said that the board is considering "a number of different sites" for Clayworks if the Mount Washington sale is completed. Moving into one of Baltimore's designated arts districts is seen by the board as a means to create new partnerships and bring Clayworks members in closer contact with other artists.



"As we move through this process, anyone will be welcomed," Holt said. "We might be changing the location, but we're not changing Clayworks. We are far more interested in saving Clayworks than saving a building."

Smelkinson still prefers a delay in any real estate transaction and sees the move as a threat to the organization.

"It's very frustrating when a few people in leadership are so intransigent. The board has a financial problem, but I don't think it requires selling the assets. If they proceed with this, they will be Baltimore Clayworks in name only."