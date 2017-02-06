Baltimore Clayworks contemplates sale of building(s) to ease debt

Since its founding in 1980 by a group of artists specializing in pottery and ceramics, Baltimore Clayworks has enjoyed considerable success, exanding into two historic buildings on opposite sides of Mount Washington's Smith Avenue with a combined 17,500 square feet used for creating, exhibiting and teaching art.

Now, facing an accumulated deficit of about $900,000, Baltimore Clayworks is considering selling off property to help shore up the finances.

"After the economic downturn in 2008, we saw a serious drop in the contributions we were getting," said artist Kathryn Holt, president of the organization's trustees. "Our board members thought they could pay off the debt in a short time, but that hasn't happened."

Clayworks meets about half of its approximately $1.2 million budget through earned income (classes, workshops, etc.) and relies on contributions from public and private sources for the rest.

"We are just at the beginning of the process of seeing what the options are for creating a mores sustaining operation for the long term," Holt said. "One of these options is selling one of our buildings, possibly two."

Among the scenarios being considered is the sale of the Gallery Building, housed in a former Sisters of Mercy convent built in 1898 and donated to Clayworks by The St. Paul Companies in 1999.

The organization could then move all operations back into its Studio Building, which originated in 1919 as the Mount Washington library and was purchased by Clayworks in 1980.

"That would be a really tight fit," Holt said.

If the option of selling both buildings is pursued, "we would look into a new location, perhaps in one of the arts districts," Holt said. "That could be good for our artists and for forming new partnerships. I know what some of the advantages of being in an arts district are. I have a studio in the Bromo Seltzer Tower. "

Whatever course is followed, Holt expects Clayworks to continue its extensive outreach projects, which include classes in ceramics at the organization's facilities and satellite programs around Baltimore for children and adults.

Among other annual educational activities is an artist residency for a student from the Tainan National University of Fine Arts in Taiwan.

"We affect close to 6,000 people in a year," Holt said.

Holt has invited the Clayworks community, which includes 13 resident and 30 member artists, a staff of 15, two dozen teachers and many others, to a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation.

"We want to hear what their concerns are," Holt said. "There is anxiety, but anxiety always comes with change."

A broker has been engaged to help with a sale, as well as a purchase or lease of a property, if that path is taken. Holt estimates it will take at least a year before a sale could be completed, possibly another year to secure a new location.